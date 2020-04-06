Grid Recovery Pro Safe

Grid Recovery Pro Safe – The Ultimate Cash Flow Generator

Product Description: Unlock the potential of your portfolio with Grid Recovery Pro Safe, an intelligent trading system designed to generate consistent Cash Flow while prioritizing account safety. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this EA uses a smart Grid logic with Pending Orders to catch market movements precisely.

Why choose Grid Recovery Pro?

  • Steady Cash Flow: Designed to harvest profits from market fluctuations day and night.

  • High Win Rate: Optimized logic to close trades in profit frequently (86%+ Win Rate in backtests).

  • Safety First: Built-in protection against high spreads, volatility gaps, and "Freeze Level" errors.

  • Smart Recovery: Uses ATR-based dynamic distances to adapt to any market condition.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15 (Highly Recommended)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

  • Minimum Deposit: $3,000 (Safe)

  • Recommended Deposit: $10,000 (For optimal stability and growth)

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread account.

📥 Optimized Set File: Don't know where to start? Download my personal optimized settings here: 👉  Download Set File

Start building your passive income stream today with Grid Recovery Pro Safe!


