Wick Reversal Suite (MT5 EA)

A compact wick-reversal EA for GBPUSD# M15.

Includes 3 built-in presets selectable by input:

Classic : balanced behavior

Filtered : more selective (fewer signals)

Pulse: higher PF / fewer trades style

Recommended setup

Symbol: GBPUSD#

Timeframe: M15

Account: Hedge recommended

Execution: low spread + fast VPS execution recommended

Trading approach

Detects wick-reversal conditions and enters when rules match.

No grid / no martingale .

Single-position management per symbol/magic.

Built-in controls: time window, max spread, max deviation, hard stop protection.

Inputs buyers can change

InpMode (Classic / Filtered / Pulse)

InpRiskMultiplier

InpLotsOverride (optional fixed lot)

InpMagicOverride (optional)

InpEnableEntries (true=trade / false=exit-only)

Logging options

Backtest notes

Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use at your own risk.