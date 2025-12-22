Wick Reversal Suite
- Experts
- Yuri Motooka
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
Wick Reversal Suite (MT5 EA)
A compact wick-reversal EA for GBPUSD# M15.
Includes 3 built-in presets selectable by input:
-
Classic: balanced behavior
-
Filtered: more selective (fewer signals)
-
Pulse: higher PF / fewer trades style
Recommended setup
-
Symbol: GBPUSD#
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Account: Hedge recommended
-
Execution: low spread + fast VPS execution recommended
Trading approach
-
Detects wick-reversal conditions and enters when rules match.
-
No grid / no martingale.
-
Single-position management per symbol/magic.
-
Built-in controls: time window, max spread, max deviation, hard stop protection.
Inputs buyers can change
-
InpMode (Classic / Filtered / Pulse)
-
InpRiskMultiplier
-
InpLotsOverride (optional fixed lot)
-
InpMagicOverride (optional)
-
InpEnableEntries (true=trade / false=exit-only)
-
Logging options
Backtest notes
Backtest results are for reference only. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use at your own risk.