Spred TimeLeft OpenOrder

TimeCendal Watchdog (v1.11)
A minimalist, fast, and reliable monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5
🎯 Overview
TimeCendal Watchdog is a lightweight and highly efficient MT5 indicator designed for traders who want real‑time visibility over three essential market parameters:
- Current spread (in pipettes)
- Time remaining until the current candle closes
- Number of open positions
The indicator is optimized for minimal chart load and maintains excellent stability even on heavily used platforms.
Why Choose This Indicator?
  Perfect for scalpers and intraday traders
  Provides essential information at a glance
  Does not clutter the chart
  Extremely stable during long-term operation

⚙️ Core Features
1️⃣ Real‑Time Spread Display
- Automatically detects symbol precision (3/5 digits).
- Color‑coded spread levels:
- Green — low
- Yellow — moderate
- Orange — high
- Red — critical
This provides instant visual feedback on market conditions.

2️⃣ Candle Countdown Timer
- Supports all timeframes, including D1, W1, and MN1.
- Correctly calculates dynamic candle lengths (e.g., monthly candles).
- Time formatting:
- MM:SS for TF < H1
- HH:MM:SS for TF ≥ H1
A valuable tool for scalpers, intraday traders, and algorithmic strategies.

3️⃣ Open Positions Counter
- Displays the total number of active positions in the terminal.
- Updates only when the value changes, reducing unnecessary redraws.

📁 Logging System
When EnableFileLog is active, the indicator:
- Creates a log file in the Files directory
- Records key events and status updates
- Uses a custom append emulation for maximum compatibility
- Flushes after each write to prevent data loss
Ideal for diagnostics and long‑term monitoring.

🧩 Technical Characteristics
- Minimal CPU load — updates only when values change
- ChartRedraw only when necessary
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

⭐ Strengths
- Extremely stable during long‑term operation
- Clean and minimalist interface
- Built‑in logging for diagnostics
- Very low resource usage
- Suitable for all trading styles

📌 Conclusion
TimeCendal Watchdog is a professionally built indicator that combines:
- visual clarity
- stability
- minimal resource usage
- practical real‑time data
An excellent tool for any trader who wants essential market information without overloading the platform.


