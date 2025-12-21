Spred TimeLeft OpenOrder

TimeCendal Watchdog (v1.11)
A minimalist, fast, and reliable monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5
🎯 Overview
TimeCendal Watchdog is a lightweight and highly efficient MT5 indicator designed for traders who want real‑time visibility over three essential market parameters:
- Current spread (in pipettes)
- Time remaining until the current candle closes
- Number of open positions
The indicator is optimized for minimal chart load and maintains excellent stability even on heavily used platforms.
Why Choose This Indicator?
  Perfect for scalpers and intraday traders
  Provides essential information at a glance
  Does not clutter the chart
  Extremely stable during long-term operation

⚙️ Core Features
1️⃣ Real‑Time Spread Display
- Automatically detects symbol precision (3/5 digits).
- Color‑coded spread levels:
- Green — low
- Yellow — moderate
- Orange — high
- Red — critical
This provides instant visual feedback on market conditions.

2️⃣ Candle Countdown Timer
- Supports all timeframes, including D1, W1, and MN1.
- Correctly calculates dynamic candle lengths (e.g., monthly candles).
- Time formatting:
- MM:SS for TF < H1
- HH:MM:SS for TF ≥ H1
A valuable tool for scalpers, intraday traders, and algorithmic strategies.

3️⃣ Open Positions Counter
- Displays the total number of active positions in the terminal.
- Updates only when the value changes, reducing unnecessary redraws.

📁 Logging System
When EnableFileLog is active, the indicator:
- Creates a log file in the Files directory
- Records key events and status updates
- Uses a custom append emulation for maximum compatibility
- Flushes after each write to prevent data loss
Ideal for diagnostics and long‑term monitoring.

🧩 Technical Characteristics
- Minimal CPU load — updates only when values change
- ChartRedraw only when necessary
- Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

⭐ Strengths
- Extremely stable during long‑term operation
- Clean and minimalist interface
- Built‑in logging for diagnostics
- Very low resource usage
- Suitable for all trading styles

📌 Conclusion
TimeCendal Watchdog is a professionally built indicator that combines:
- visual clarity
- stability
- minimal resource usage
- practical real‑time data
An excellent tool for any trader who wants essential market information without overloading the platform.


Note: This indicator does not open or manage trades.













































    

    
  



  


  

    

      
추천 제품

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Zonar Smart Analysis
      
      

        
Elvin Entero Tomolin

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ###  Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        CChart
      
      

        
Rong Bin Su

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        SLS Tutelege
      
      

        
Hope Salang

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Multi Exponential Moving Averange
      
      

        
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Inspired by the popular beat the market maker Multi MA. 
Now available for MT5 to be utilized. 

Multi Exponential Moving Average (Multi-EMA) Indicator for MT5 The Multi-EMA Indicator is designed to help traders visualize multiple exponential moving averages on one chart with precision and clarity.
It plots five customizable EMA lines, each with distinct colors, making it easy to identify market trend direction, strength, and potential reversal zones at a glance. Key Features: Plots five indepen

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Donchian Breakout And Rsi
      
      

        
Mattia Impicciatore

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다.
표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        RSIScalperPro
      
      

        
PATRICK WENNING

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
RSIScalperPro를 소개합니다 - 메타트레이더 5용 RSI 기반의 혁신적인 인디케이터로, 1분 차트에서의 스캘핑에 최적화되어 있습니다! RSIScalperPro를 사용하면 정확한 진입 및 청산 신호를 제공하는 강력한 도구를 손에 넣을 수 있습니다. RSIScalperPro는 서로 다른 두 가지 RSI 지표를 사용하여 과매수 및 과매도 레벨에 대한 명확한 신호를 제공합니다. 2개의 RSI의 시간 프레임 및 제한 값을 원하는 대로 조정하여 트레이딩 전략에 최적화된 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다. 차트 상의 개별 화살표는 거래 진입 및 청산 타이밍을 쉽게 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 또한 RSIScalperPro의 특징 중 하나는 사용자 정의 가능한 3개의 이동 평균선입니다. 이를 통해 트렌드의 방향을 판단하고 강력한 거래 신호를 확인하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 이를 통해 조기에 트렌드를 감지하고 수익성 높은 거래에 참여할 수 있습니다. 뿐만 아니라 RSIScalperPro는 새로운 거래

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quick Lines Tool MT5
      
      

        
Aleksandr Bacho

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
빠른 선 도구:추세선 및 사각형을 플로팅하기위한 편리한 표시기 
빠른 라인 도구는 기술적 분석을위한 빠르고 효과적인 도구가 필요한 상인을 위해 설계된 메타 트레이더 4 에 대한 강력하고 직관적 인 지표입니다. 이 표시기를 사용하면 추세선,지지/저항 수준 및 직사각형을 쉽게 만들어 차트 레이아웃 프로세스를 최적화 할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 분석의 정확성과 속도를 향상시키려는 초보자 및 전문 거래자 모두에게 이상적입니다. 
주요 이점 




직관적 인 인터페이스:"표시"기능을 지원하는 사용자 친화적 인 버튼 패널을 통해 모든 기능을 제어 할 수 있습니다./숨기기"를 통해 방해를 최소화합니다. 


구성의 유연성:사용자 정의 가능한 색상,선 스타일 및 두께는 물론 거래 스타일에 맞게 버튼 크기 및 위치를 조정할 수 있습니다. 


다중 시간 프레임 지원:추세선 및 사각형은 현재 및 하위 시간대에 표시되며 모든 시간대에는 추세선 및 키 단추가 표시됩니다. 


안정적인 위치:객체는 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Godfather mt5
      
      

        
Ivan Simonika

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
The intelligent algorithm of the Godfather indicator accurately determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator will help in finding entry points when analyzing the price chart. The program first receives a "snapshot" of the graph, then analyzes it. The results are reported to the trader in the form of signals. The main purpose of this indicator is to determine the moments of entries and exits from transactions, so the indicator displays only th

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Predator Aurora Trading System
      
      

        
Evans Asuma Metobo

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
시장에 숨겨진 진정한 패턴을 발견하세요. PREDATOR AURORA 트레이딩 시스템과 함께 하세요 — 하이브리드 트레이딩 지표의 최종 보스. 다른 사람들이 보지 못하는 것을 보세요! PREDATOR AURORA 트레이딩 시스템은 평범함의 그림자에서 움츠러들기를 거부하는 사람들을 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 이것은 단순한 또 다른 지표가 아닙니다; 이것은 당신의 치트 코드입니다; 당신의 불공정한 이점이며, 시장의 움직임을 치명적인 정확도로 추적하는 정교한 하이브리드 헌팅 시스템입니다. 오직 가장 강한 자만이 생존하는 정글에서, 자연에서 가장 강력한 포식자에게 영감을 받은 PREDATOR AURORA는 변화하는 시장 조건에 원활하게 적응하는 고급 적응 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 그림자 속에 숨어 있는 포식자처럼, 시장의 소음을 뚫고 다른 사람들이 결코 발견하지 못할 높은 확률의 거래 기회를 드러냅니다. 주요 특징: 적응형 헌팅 메커니즘: 시장 변동성에 즉시 조정되어 무자비한 효

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        XFlow
      
      

        
Maxim Kuznetsov

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. 
DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BullBea Display
      
      

        
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
1. 일반 정보 지표명:   BullBear Display 버전:   1.00 개발자:   [당신의 이름] 회사:   MT5TOOLSLAB 유형:   차트 지표 시장:   외환, 주식, 선물, 암호화폐 2. 설명 BullBear Display   는 실시간으로 다음을 표시하는 시각적 지표입니다: 강세(매수자)의 힘 약세(매도자)의 힘 시장 지배력 (가격을 통제하는 쪽) 이 지표는 차트 왼쪽 상단에 정보를 표시하여 시장 심리를 빠르게 분석할 수 있게 합니다. 3. 설치 BullBear_Display.mq5   파일 저장:   \MQL5\Indicators\ MetaTrader 5 재시작 "내비게이터" 창에서 "사용자 지정 지표" 찾기 원하는 차트로 드래그 앤 드롭 4. 입력 매개변수 PeriodBuySell   (기본값: 13): EMA 참조 계산 기간. 낮은 값은 더 민감한 신호를, 높은 값은 더 부드러운 신호를 생성합니다. 5. 신호 해석 지배: 강세:   매수자가 시장을 지배 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BlackBox XAU
      
      

        
Enrique Van Rooyen

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
BlackBox XAU — 골드 전용 고급형 자동매매 프로그램 (EA) 개요 BlackBox XAU는 골드 시장에서 수익을 추구하면서도 드로다운을 철저히 관리하도록 정밀하게 설계된 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 모든 가격 움직임을 따라가는 대신, 규칙 기반의 엄격한 접근 방식을 적용하여 변동성에 적응하고 확률이 높은 거래 기회 만을 선별합니다. EA는 실시간으로 시장 상황을 지속적으로 평가하며, 품질이 낮거나 불확실한 신호를 걸러내고 리스크 대비 보상이 뚜렷하게 유리해지는 순간을 인내심 있게 기다립니다. 조건이 충족되면 정밀한 진입과 함께 시장 상황에 따라 동적으로 조정되는 보호 기능을 갖춘 거래를 실행합니다. 이러한 설계 덕분에 BlackBox는 차트를 불필요한 다수의 거래로 채우지 않고, 양보다 질 을 중시합니다. 통계적으로 우위를 가진 기회에 집중함으로써 트레이더는 안정적인 수익성, 통제 가능한 드로다운, 일관된 위험 대비 성과 를 기대할 수 있습니다. 작동 원리 BlackBox의 핵

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
      
      

        
Deyna Kurniawan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Simple Engulfing bar BUY
      
      

        
Paul Conrad Carlson

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications 
Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this. 






    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Stop Loss With Ptofit Free
      
      

        
JOSE LUIS MOLINA RAJA

        

          

           
        

        

          
          유틸리티
        

      

    

        
Stop Loss with Profit 
Free Version*. 
Complete Version here. 
This utility / expert for MetaTrader 5 modifies the stop loss of all your operations dynamically and automatically to ensure the minimum benefits you want, and be able to operate with or without Take Profit. 
Maximize your benefits, by being able to trade with Unlimited Take Profit. You will ensure the number of minimum points you want to earn in each operation and the stop loss will be adjusted as long as the benefit of the operatio

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Florencia
      
      

        
Viktoriia Liubchak

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
Florencia — Expert Advisor Based on Trendline Breakouts for XAU/USD 
Florencia is an intelligent trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (gold vs. US dollar). It uses a breakout strategy based on trendlines, automatically identifying key levels and entering trades when those levels are broken, with built-in filtering for false signals. Flexible settings for time, risk, and trade management make Florencia a powerful tool for both beginners and experienced trader

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Manus Pro
      
      

        
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM .  Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Big Figure Indicator MT5
      
      

        
Vonjinirina Alfred Randrianiaina

        

          

          4.33 (3)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
"빅 피규어 인디케이터(BIG FIGURE INDICATOR)"는 자동으로 화폐 거래에서 1.0000이나 1.5000과 같은 정수나 절반 수와 같은 구체적인 수준에서 가격 차트에 수평선을 자동으로 인식하고 그립니다. 이러한 수준은 대규모 거래자와 투자자들이 집중할 수 있는 라운드 넘버(round number)를 대표하여 심리적으로 중요하다고 간주되며, 잠재적인 지지 또는 저항 수준으로 이어질 수 있습니다. 빅 피규어 인디케이터는 거래자가 중요한 가격 수준을 식별하고 이러한 수준을 기반으로 거래 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 될 수 있습니다. 라인은 M1과 H8 TIMEFRAME 차트 사이에서만 볼 수 있습니다. 라인의 색상은 Inputs Parameter 탭에서 변경할 수 있습니다. 모든 통화 쌍과 함께 사용할 수 있습니다. MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/96747 참고: 본 인디케이터의 최상의 기능을 위해서는 먼저 일일(D1) 시간대

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gonadri EA
      
      

        
Mario Bellanco Vaquero

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        VFI Quantum
      
      

        
Nikita Berdnikov

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones.

Attention! This stra

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
      
      

        
Tonny Obare

        

          

          4.86 (49)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Online Accounts Manager MT5
      
      

        
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          유틸리티
        

      

    

        
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. 
The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        The 4 headed dragon MT5
      
      

        
Marta Gonzalez

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
The 4 headed dragon is an indicator that has two functions. 1) Set the background trend. 2) Mark the predominant trend. By combining these two indicator signals, we will be able to trade for or against the trend, adapting the signals to your reading of the market. 
You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

1) Set the background trend.    
Define four possibilities of trend that are the four heads of the dragon, marked by colors on the indicator, marking a) Powerful buying trend. b) Weak

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        BinaWin NoTouch
      
      

        
Juan Fernando Urrego Alvarez

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
BinaWin NoTouch is an indicator that sends an alert signal when the trade is in the right position to wait for the breakdown of a side market. 
It is specially designed to trade under the “No Touch” strategy of the Binary.Com platform with synthetic indexes N.10, N.25, N.50, N.75 and N.100 
Similarly, trading can be done with the conventional CALL and PUT strategy of any Binary Options platform. 
Requirements to use the indicator: 
1. Have an account at Binary.Com 
2. Configure the Binary.Com d

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        High Low Open Close
      
      

        
Alexandre Borela

        

          

          4.98 (42)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
이 프로젝트를 좋아한다면 5 스타 리뷰를 남겨주세요. 이 지표는 열리고, 높은, 낮은 및 마감 가격을 지정합니다.
기간과 그것은 특정한 시간대를 위해 조정될 수 있습니다. 이들은 많은 기관 및 전문가에 의해 보는 중요한 수준입니다
상인은 당신이 더 많은 것일 수있는 장소를 알고 도움이 될 수 있습니다
이름 * 사용 가능한 기간: 이전 날. 이전 주. 지난 달. 이전 분기. 이전 연도. 또는: 현재 날. 현재 주. 현재 달. 현재 분기. 현재 년. 

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
      
      

        
Muhammad Jawad Shabir

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – 스마트 머니 콘셉트 고급형 인디케이터 Crystal FVG Touch Detector는 Smart Money Concepts(SMC) 및 ICT 전략을 사용하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 지표입니다.
모든 상품 및 시간대에서 FVG(공정 가치 갭)를 자동으로 감지하고 터치 여부를 시각적으로 표시합니다.
비리페인트 구조로 안정적이며 실시간 기관 불균형 구역을 포착합니다. 주요 기능 강세 및 약세 FVG 감지. 실시간 터치 업데이트. 멀티 타임프레임 지원. 컬러 자동 조정. 빠른 속도와 최적화된 구조. 완전한 사용자 설정 지원. 키워드: 
FVG, Fair Value Gap, Smart Money Concepts, SMC, ICT, Order Block, 불균형, 유동성, Non Repaint, Volume Spread Analysis, Market Structure, Liquidity Sweep, Forex Indicator, MT5 In

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        Donchian Pro
      
      

        
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. 
One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application

    

      
FREE

    

  







  
  

    

      
      
        ADX Hedge Master
      
      

        
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA  Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.  

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Capitalrecover2
      
      

        
Mr Nisit Noijeam

        

          

           
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY 

EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MSync EA Pro
      
      

        
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          Experts
        

      

    

        
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi

    

      
FREE

    

  





    

  

  

    

      
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함

    

    

      




  
  

    

      
      
        Smart Trend Trading System MT5
      
      

        
Issam Kassas

        

          

          4.67 (58)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다.

우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Power Candles MT5
      
      

        
Daniel Stein

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Divergence Bomber
      
      

        
Ihor Otkydach

        

          

          4.96 (77)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다:
각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다.
이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ARICoins
      
      

        
Temirlan Kdyrkhan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
      
      

        
Sirikorn Rungsang

        

          

          4.91 (35)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        AriX
      
      

        
Temirlan Kdyrkhan

        

          

          1 (4)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
AriX Indicator for MT5 
A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Atomic Analyst MT5
      
      

        
Issam Kassas

        

          

          4.19 (27)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. 
"Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 
인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ARIScalping
      
      

        
Temirlan Kdyrkhan

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Azimuth Pro
      
      

        
Ottaviano De Cicco

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . 
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. 
Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. 
Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        FX Power MT5 NG
      
      

        
Daniel Stein

        

          

          5 (28)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 
FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 
1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 
• FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다.
• 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 
• 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Game Changer Indicator mt5
      
      

        
Vasiliy Strukov

        

          

          5 (6)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요
저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세 

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
      
      

        
Ich Khiem Nguyen

        

          

          3.29 (7)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 
시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 
시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 

지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Smart Stop Indicator MT5
      
      

        
Daniel Stein

        

          

          5 (2)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 
Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 
• 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 
• 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trend Screener Pro MT5
      
      

        
STE S.S.COMPANY

        

          

          4.84 (99)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. 
LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Weis Wave with Alert MT5
      
      

        
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C. 

        

          

          4.94 (17)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  
Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material 
x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x 

How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  

Wei

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        FX Levels MT5
      
      

        
Daniel Stein

        

          

          5 (12)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
FX Levels: 모든 시장을 위한 뛰어난 정확도의 지지와 저항 간단 요약 
통화쌍, 지수, 주식, 원자재 등 어떤 시장이든 믿을 만한 지지·저항 레벨을 찾고 싶나요? FX Levels 는 전통적인 “Lighthouse” 기법과 첨단 동적 접근을 결합해, 거의 보편적인 정확성을 제공합니다. 실제 브로커 경험을 반영하고, 자동화된 일별 업데이트와 실시간 업데이트를 결합함으로써 FX Levels 는 가격 반전 포인트를 파악하고, 수익 목표를 설정하며, 자신 있게 트레이드를 관리할 수 있게 돕습니다. 지금 바로 시도해 보세요—정교한 지지/저항 분석이 어떻게 여러분의 트레이딩을 한 단계 끌어올릴 수 있는지 직접 확인하세요! 
1. FX Levels가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 뛰어난 정확도의 지지·저항 존 
• FX Levels 는 다양한 브로커 환경에서도 거의 동일한 존을 생성하도록 설계되어, 데이터 피드나 시간 설정 차이로 인한 불일치를 해소합니다.
• 즉, 어떤 브로커를 사용하

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
      
      

        
Issam Kassas

        

          

          4 (14)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다. 

온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 
스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  
특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        M1 Scalper Pro MT5
      
      

        
Elif Kaya

        

          

          5 (9)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        IX Power MT5
      
      

        
Daniel Stein

        

          

          4.92 (12)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
IX Power: 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장 통찰력을 발견하세요 개요 
IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 시장의 강도를 분석할 수 있는 다목적 도구입니다. FX Power 는 모든 가용 통화 쌍 데이터를 사용하여 외환 쌍에 대해 가장 높은 정확도를 제공하는 반면, IX Power 는 기초 자산 시장 데이터에만 초점을 맞춥니다. 이로 인해 IX Power 는 비외환 시장에 이상적이며, 다중 쌍 분석이 필요하지 않은 간단한 외환 분석에도 신뢰할 수 있는 도구입니다. 모든 차트에서 매끄럽게 작동하며, 거래 결정을 향상시키기 위한 명확하고 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 
1. IX Power가 트레이더에게 유용한 이유 다양한 시장 강도 분석 
• IX Power 는 지수, 원자재, 암호화폐 및 외환 심볼의 강도를 계산하여 각 시장에 맞는 통찰력을 제공합니다.
• US30, WTI, 금, 비트코인 또는 통화 쌍과 같은 자산을 모니터링하여 거래 기회를 발견

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Berma Bands
      
      

        
Muhammad Elbermawi

        

          

          5 (7)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다.

버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다.

버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Grabber System MT5
      
      

        
Ihor Otkydach

        

          

          4.81 (21)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다.
하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MetaForecast M5
      
      

        
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami

        

          

          5 (3)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 
입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        PZ Support Resistance MT5
      
      

        
PZ TRADING SLU

        

          

          3.71 (7)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        TrendLine PRO MT5
      
      

        
Evgenii Aksenov

        

          

          4.67 (33)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection.
Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here:  

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Quantum TrendPulse
      
      

        
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

        

          

          5 (20)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        ARIPoint
      
      

        
Temirlan Kdyrkhan

        

          

          1 (1)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        RelicusRoad Pro MT5
      
      

        
Relicus LLC

        

          

          5 (24)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 
시장을 보는 새로운 방법 
RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Trend indicator AI mt5
      
      

        
Ramil Minniakhmetov

        

          

          5 (13)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 
중요한 장점: 
·작동 4 및 5 
*명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 
*다시 칠하지 않습니다 
*모든 자산에서 작동 
나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 
진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 

설정 및 입력: 
모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        Max Ribbon Mt5
      
      

        
Stefano Frisetti

        

          

           
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre

    
  







  
  

    

      
      
        MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
      
      

        
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos

        

          

          5 (1)
        

        

          
          지표
        

      

    

        
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다.


두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때


당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.

   
새로운 기능:


    가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고

    새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림

    푸시 알림 알림

    핍의 영역 너비 레이블

    기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.

    Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼



당신이 얻는 이점:

    거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.

    거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.

    높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익

    
  





    

  




      

      

              

        

          
            필터:
          
          

            
            
          

        

      

      

          

            리뷰 없음
          

      

          


        

          
          리뷰 답변