Ultra Gold Grid master

Ultra Gold Grid Master Expert Advisor

Ultra Gold Grid Master is an automated trading system designed for grid trading strategies on the XAUUSD symbol. The Expert Advisor implements multiple grid trading approaches with integrated risk management features.

Product Overview

This Expert Advisor provides automated grid trading functionality with configurable parameters for various trading styles. It is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features

  • Multiple grid trading modes: Buy only, Sell only, Both directions, Trend following

  • Adjustable grid step parameters

  • Configurable maximum grid levels (0-7)

  • Individual lot size settings for each grid level

  • Optional moving average trend filter

  • Daily profit and loss limits

  • Equity protection with maximum drawdown settings

  • Time-based trading filters

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum MetaTrader version: Build 1400

  • Symbol compatibility: Primarily tested on XAUUSD

  • Supported timeframes: All timeframes

  • Account types: Netting accounts

Input Parameters

Basic Settings

  • Grid Step Pips: Distance between grid levels in points

  • Take Profit Pips: Take profit distance in points

  • Max Grid Level: Maximum number of grid levels (0-7)

  • Trading Mode: Selection of trading direction approach

Lot Size Configuration

  • Base lot size for levels 0-3

  • Individual lot settings for levels 4-7

Risk Management

  • Daily maximum loss limit

  • Daily maximum profit target

  • Maximum drawdown percentage

  • Time filtering options

Trend Filter (Optional)

  • Moving average period and timeframe

  • Trend strength threshold

  • Option to trade only with trend direction

Installation and Setup

  1. Attach the Expert Advisor to an XAUUSD chart

  2. Configure parameters according to trading preferences

  3. Test on demo account before live trading

  4. Monitor initial performance

Risk Management Features

The Expert Advisor includes multiple risk control mechanisms:

  • Position sizing controls

  • Daily trading limits

  • Equity protection settings

  • Optional trend filtering

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • Netting account type

  • Stable internet connection

  • Recommended minimum balance for XAUUSD: Please consult with your broker regarding minimum requirements

Important Notes

  • Trading involves substantial risk of loss

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Always test trading systems thoroughly on demo accounts

  • Consider your experience and risk tolerance before trading

  • The developer provides technical support for the Expert Advisor's functionality only

Support

Product support is available through the MQL5 platform comments section. Users may report technical issues or ask questions about functionality through this channel.

Updates

Periodic updates may be released to address technical issues or add functionality. Users can update through the MetaTrader 5 Market within their terminal.

作者的更多信息
Tum
Piyush Rai
5 (1)
专家
A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points. - Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD - Recommended Risk - 40 - Time Frame - 1M - Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended. - It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience. - It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms. Settings :  Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair a
Signal Lot Manager Pro
Piyush Rai
实用工具
This is the simplest Lot Multiplier to manage trades open by signal, expert or manually.   How The Program Works: When a new trade is open in the terminal from any source (advisor, manually, signal), the program opens an additional trade (duplicates / copies the source with the specified parameters) in the same terminal and controls it as per source, when the source trade parameters (SL, TP) change, the program will automatically change the parameters of additional trade as well, when closing th
筛选:
无评论
回复评论