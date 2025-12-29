Ultra Gold Grid Master Expert Advisor

Ultra Gold Grid Master is an automated trading system designed for grid trading strategies on the XAUUSD symbol. The Expert Advisor implements multiple grid trading approaches with integrated risk management features.

Product Overview

This Expert Advisor provides automated grid trading functionality with configurable parameters for various trading styles. It is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Key Features

Multiple grid trading modes: Buy only, Sell only, Both directions, Trend following

Adjustable grid step parameters

Configurable maximum grid levels (0-7)

Individual lot size settings for each grid level

Optional moving average trend filter

Daily profit and loss limits

Equity protection with maximum drawdown settings

Time-based trading filters

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Minimum MetaTrader version: Build 1400

Symbol compatibility: Primarily tested on XAUUSD

Supported timeframes: All timeframes

Account types: Netting accounts

Input Parameters

Basic Settings

Grid Step Pips: Distance between grid levels in points

Take Profit Pips: Take profit distance in points

Max Grid Level: Maximum number of grid levels (0-7)

Trading Mode: Selection of trading direction approach

Lot Size Configuration

Base lot size for levels 0-3

Individual lot settings for levels 4-7

Risk Management

Daily maximum loss limit

Daily maximum profit target

Maximum drawdown percentage

Time filtering options

Trend Filter (Optional)

Moving average period and timeframe

Trend strength threshold

Option to trade only with trend direction

Installation and Setup

Attach the Expert Advisor to an XAUUSD chart Configure parameters according to trading preferences Test on demo account before live trading Monitor initial performance

Risk Management Features

The Expert Advisor includes multiple risk control mechanisms:

Position sizing controls

Daily trading limits

Equity protection settings

Optional trend filtering

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Netting account type

Stable internet connection

Recommended minimum balance for XAUUSD: Please consult with your broker regarding minimum requirements

Important Notes

Trading involves substantial risk of loss

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Always test trading systems thoroughly on demo accounts

Consider your experience and risk tolerance before trading

The developer provides technical support for the Expert Advisor's functionality only

Support

Product support is available through the MQL5 platform comments section. Users may report technical issues or ask questions about functionality through this channel.

Updates

Periodic updates may be released to address technical issues or add functionality. Users can update through the MetaTrader 5 Market within their terminal.