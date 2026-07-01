Gold Raider Scalper MT5





**GoldRaider v4.0 - XAUUSD M1 Scalper for MetaTrader 5**





GoldRaider v4.0 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold, XAUUSD/GOLD, on the 1-minute chart. It focuses on fast, selective scalping opportunities with controlled trade management, making it suitable for traders who prefer active short-term Gold trading without complex setup.





The EA uses a refined scalping model with built-in filters for market conditions, trade timing, spread control, and risk management. GoldRaider is designed to keep trading focused and disciplined, avoiding unnecessary overexposure while still allowing the strategy to react quickly to short-term Gold price movement.





**Main Features**





- Designed for XAUUSD/GOLD on the M1 timeframe

- Scalping-focused trading logic

- Fixed lot and auto lot options

- Built-in spread and slippage protection

- Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and breakeven management

- Optional time/session filter

- Friday close protection

- News filter option

- Daily protection settings and loss-control features

- On-chart dashboard with trade status information

- Manual close controls

- Alerts, push notifications, and email notification options

- Optimizer-friendly settings for Strategy Tester





Launch Price $198 launch price - don’t miss this opportunity.

Price increases by $50 after every 2 purchases. Only 1 copies left at the current price.

This EA is distributed in limited numbers to help maintain strategy performance.

GoldRaider v4.0 is best used with a broker that offers tight Gold spreads, fast execution, and stable trading conditions. Before live trading, users should test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and adjust risk settings according to their account size and trading style.



