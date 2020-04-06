FiboEvo Forex

FiboEvo FX: Hybrid Fibo & Adaptive Grid Strategy

USE ON HEDGE ACCOUNTS ONLY

Short Description "Graybox" Expert Advisor specialized in Forex. It combines technical Fibonacci entries, Flow Filters (VWAP/ADX), and an ATR Adaptive Grid system for position recovery.

Overview FiboEvo FX was designed for dynamic Forex market conditions. It trades breakouts and Fibonacci retracements in favor of the trend.

Its key differentiator is the Auto-Adaptive (ATR) system: instead of using fixed distances for the Grid (averaging), the robot "senses" market volatility. If the market is fast, it widens the grid; if it is slow, it tightens it. This prevents "overtrading" during moments of panic or high impact news.

Complete Parameters Guide (Inputs)

Below is a detailed explanation of each setting available in the robot's panel:

1. General Settings

Magic Number (Unique ID): Exclusive identifier so the robot manages only its own orders. If using on multiple charts/pairs, change this number for each one.

Initial Lot: Size of the first entry.

Max Allowed Lot: Safety Lock. The robot will never open an order larger than this value, even if the Martingale calculation requests it. Prevents account blowout due to excessive leverage.

Acceptable Slippage: Maximum price deviation accepted when sending the order.

Visual/Panel Mode (Graybox): true displays the dashboard and lines on the chart; false makes the robot lighter (ideal for VPS).

2. Financial Management (Account Currency)

Daily Profit Target: Financial value (e.g., $ 500.00) to end the day with a Gain . Once reached, the robot stops.

Daily Loss Limit: Financial value (e.g., $ 300.00) for the maximum daily Loss. If the drawdown (floating + closed) hits this value, the robot closes everything. Mandatory configuration.

3. Protection and Notifications

Protection (Move Stop to Profit): Activates the Breakeven or Trailing Stop function.

Protection Trigger (% of Path): Defines when to protect the trade. E.g., 0.8 means that if the price covers 80% of the distance to the target, the Stop Loss is moved to the entry price.

Send Push Notifications: Sends alerts to your mobile MetaTrader app for every operation.

4. Fibo and Grid (The Strategy Engine)

Fibo Reference Timeframe: The chart timeframe used to draw the Fibonacci (e.g., H1), regardless of the timeframe you are trading on (e.g., M5).

Fibo Update Mode: Static: Freezes the Fibonacci levels as soon as a trade is opened (Recommended to maintain level consistency). Dynamic: Updates the Fibo even with an open trade.

Martingale Multiplier: Multiplication factor for recovery orders (e.g., 1.5x the previous order).

Max Levels: Maximum number of position increases allowed.

Fixed TP in points: If 0 , the target will be the Fibonacci expansion level (technical). If a value is set (e.g., 150), the target will be fixed in points.

5. Auto-Adaptation (ATR) - EA Highlight

Use ATR for Dynamic Distance: If true , Grid distances are not fixed; they vary according to current volatility.

ATR Period: Sensitivity of the volatility calculation (Default: 14).

Grid Distance Factor (x ATR): Multiplier to define the distance between recovery orders. Higher = Wider Grid.

Entry Tolerance Factor: Small margin of error to validate the touch on the Fibo level.

Min Fixed Distance/Tolerance: Safety values for when ATR is very low (slow market), ensuring the grid doesn't become too tight.

6. Trend Filters

Filter Strategy: Select whether to use only VWAP, only ADX, or Both.

VWAP Logic: Buys only above VWAP, Sells only below.

ADX Period: Trend strength indicator configuration.

ADX Level: The EA avoids trading against very strong trends if the ADX is above this value.

Pause after profit: Time (in seconds) the robot waits after a Take Profit before looking for a new entry (cooldown period).

7. Trading Hours (Intraday)

Start Time: Time to begin analyzing the market.

End Time: Time to stop opening new entries (wrap-up phase).

Compulsory Close: "Hard Close" time. The robot closes any open position, in profit or loss, to avoid holding positions overnight (swap/rollover).

8. Optimization and Logs

Custom Optimization Criterion: Exclusive internal metric to find robust "Sets" in the strategy tester (focused on low drawdown).

Save Logs/Debug: Used only for maintenance. Keep false for better performance.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: