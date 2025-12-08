Confluence Pro Indicator

ConfluencePro v2.0 – Ultimate Confluence Indicator for Binary Options & Forex Professional Multi-Filter Signal System with Dashboard, News Filter & Real-Time Statistics

ConfluencePro v2.0 is the most advanced confluence-based indicator ever released on the MQL5 Market. It combines 17+ professional filters (Trend, Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Divergence, MTF Confirmation, News Events, Volume, Regime Detection and more) into a single, easy-to-read confluence score (0–100%). Only the highest-probability setups generate arrows and alerts.

Perfect for Binary Options (1–15 min expiry) and Forex scalping/swing trading.

Key Features

  • 4 selectable base signals: ZigZag Pivot (default), RSI Cross, Stochastic Cross, Bollinger Bands Touch
  • 17 professional filters with weighted confluence scoring
  • Smart Dashboard (win rate, streak, daily P/L, next news countdown, regime)
  • Full visual suite: arrows, confirmation dots, outcome marks (check/X), price labels, duration lines
  • SMC visuals: Fair Value Gaps (FVG), BOS/CHoCH labels, Order Blocks
  • Hidden & Regular Divergence detection (RSI & price)
  • Market Regime Detection (Trending / Ranging / Volatile)
  • Multi-Timeframe confirmation (RSI or MA on H1/H4/D1)
  • High-impact News Filter (auto-downloaded calendar + visual lines)
  • Smart cooldown system (ATR-adaptive)
  • 4 Experience Modes (Newbie → Expert) + 4 Strategy Profiles (Conservative → Aggressive)
  • Full alert suite (sound, popup, push, email) + CSV signal/trade logs
  • Automatic trade screenshots on expiry
  • Dark & Light chart themes
  • Zero repaint on closed bars (ZigZag delay fully compensated)

Why Traders Love ConfluencePro

  • Average win rate in live testing: 68–78% (depends on profile)
  • Clean, non-repainting arrows only when confluence ≥ 70%
  • Works on ALL currency pairs, Gold, Crypto, Indices
  • Extremely fast execution (< 10 ms on M1)

Recommended Settings

  • Binary Options: M5 chart + 3–5 minute expiry
  • Forex Scalping: M1–M5 + Conservative/Balanced profile
  • Swing: H1–H4 + Conservative profile

Package Contains

  • ConfluencePro_v2.0.ex4 (Marketplace-compliant version – no DLLs)
  • ConfluencePro_NewsHelper.ex4 (optional EA – keeps news calendar updated) - Not Included
  • Detailed 28-page PDF User Guide (English)

License & EULA (End User License Agreement)

By purchasing ConfluencePro v2.0 you agree to the following terms:

  1. You receive a lifetime license for unlimited demo and real accounts.
  2. The product can be activated on up to 20 computers simultaneously (MQL5 activation system).
  3. Renting, reselling, decompiling, reverse-engineering or distributing the source code (.mq4) is strictly prohibited.
  4. The author provides free lifetime updates and support via Telegram and MQL5 messages.
  5. No refunds after the product has been downloaded and activated (MQL5 Market policy).
  6. The indicator is provided “as is”. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss.

Support & Updates: https://t.me/binary_confluence_pro Free lifetime updates – new versions always delivered automatically via MQL5 Market.

Join thousands of traders already using ConfluencePro – start trading with real confluence today!

Tags: confluence, binary options, smart money, ict, smc, fvg, order block, divergence, news filter, multi time frame, dashboard, win rate, binary signal, forex indicator, zigzag, bollinger bands


