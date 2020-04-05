PipBandit Quantum Gold Scalper

Introducing the new King on the block, the PipBandit Quantum Gold Scalper. This EA is specifically built to trade XAUUSD with precision and confidence. It ensures that trades are entered with highest probability and has awesome risk management tools in place. Give it a test, it is a one of a kind in the market. 

For the 5 minute XAUUSD settings please copy the settings on my screenshots.

Please message me for any assistance. 

Recommendations and requirements;

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5/5 minutes
  • Minimum deposit : $50
  • Recommended initial deposit: $100
  • Account type: Any account type of your choosing 
  • Brokers: Any broker that offers tight or low spreads, I recommend Deriv, Avarade and Exness. 
  • Leverage - 1:500 recommended

  • IMPORTANT: The EA will be more aggressive during the North American Trading session GMT+5 (01:00pm -  10:00pm)       


