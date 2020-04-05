Introducing the new King on the block, the PipBandit Quantum Gold Scalper. This EA is specifically built to trade XAUUSD with precision and confidence. It ensures that trades are entered with highest probability and has awesome risk management tools in place. Give it a test, it is a one of a kind in the market.

For the 5 minute XAUUSD settings please copy the settings on my screenshots.

Please message me for any assistance.

Recommendations and requirements;

Currency pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5/5 minutes

Minimum deposit : $50



Recommended initial deposit: $100

Account type: Any account type of your choosing

Brokers: Any broker that offers tight or low spreads, I recommend Deriv, Avarade and Exness.

Leverage - 1:500 recommended





IMPORTANT: The EA will be more aggressive during the North American Trading session GMT+5 (01:00pm - 10:00pm)



