Fort Knox EA

Fort Knox EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 time frame, compatible with both MT4 and MT5 platforms. This EA is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal risk.

Key Features:

  • Time Frame: Operates on the H1 time frame, providing a balanced approach between short-term and long-term trading strategies.
  • Target Pair: Specializes in trading XAUUSD (Gold), leveraging the unique characteristics of this precious metal to maximize profit potential.
  • Platform Compatibility: Fully functional on both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering flexibility and convenience for traders using either platform.

Safety and Risk Management:

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit: Implements robust stop loss and take profit mechanisms to protect your investments and secure profits.
  • Low Drawdown: Maintains a low drawdown of just 15%, ensuring that your capital is preserved even during market fluctuations.

Advanced Indicators:

Performance:

  • Annual Return: Delivers an impressive average annual return of around 120%, making it a highly profitable tool for traders.
  • Consistency: Designed to perform consistently across various market conditions, providing reliable results over time.

User-Friendly:

  • Easy Setup: Simple installation process with clear instructions, allowing traders of all experience levels to get started quickly.
  • Support: Comprehensive customer support to assist with any queries or issues, ensuring a smooth trading experience.

Fort Knox EA is your trusted partner in navigating the gold market, combining advanced technology with proven strategies to deliver exceptional trading performance. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, Fort Knox EA offers the tools and confidence you need to succeed.



Fort Knox EA utilizes a sophisticated blend of technical indicators to identify optimal entry and exit points for trades. These include:

  • ATR (Average True Range): Measures market volatility to set appropriate stop loss levels.
  • OSMA (Oscillator of Moving Average): Helps in identifying trend direction and strength.
  • Bears Power: Assesses the strength of bearish movements to avoid entering trades against the prevailing trend.
  • Moving Average Oscillator: Combines moving averages to smooth out price data and highlight trends.
  • Additional Indicators: Incorporates other proprietary indicators to enhance decision-making and trade accuracy.


