Alex Super Quantum Gold H1

Analysis of the "Quantum Super" Strategy

Ideal for Non-HFT Funding and Personal Accounts

1. Trading Functionality and Logic:

  • Assets and Time:
    • The strategy is specifically designed for gold.
    • It uses multiple indicators and timeframes (LinReg, ATR, ROC, Highest, Lowest) with adjustable parameters.
  • Entry Signals:
    • Long Entry: Based on the crossing of a linear regression and a comparison of ATR values.
    • Short Entry: Based on ROC value crossings.
    • Stop Entries: The strategy uses stop orders to enter the market.
  • Exit Management:
    • Stop Loss and Profit Target: Adjustable SL and PT levels are defined for each entry (long and short).
    • Trailing Stop: Implements trailing stops based on ATR, with adjustable coefficients and configurable activation.
    • Signal Exits: Long and short exit signals are included, although the conditions of these signals are not defined.
    • Additional Exit Options: The strategy includes options to exit at the end of the day, at the end of the week (Friday), and within a specific time range.
  • Money Management:
    • Uses a fixed lot size (mmLots) and a multiplier (mmMultiplier).
    • Allows defining an initial capital (InitialCapital).
  • Trading Options:
    • Includes options to not trade on weekends.
    • Limits the maximum distance from the market price.
    • Limits the maximum number of trades per day.
    • Sets minimum and maximum limits for SL and PT.
    • Allows to set an expiration time for the orders.
  • Error Handling and Logging:
    • Includes basic error handling (e.g., bar data availability check).
    • Implements a detailed logging system (sqVerboseMode).
    • Includes a system for cleaning global variables.


