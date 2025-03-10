Kasongo

Unlock the potential of the GOLD market with KASANGO, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built for traders who demand precision and efficiency, KASANGO specializes in scalping GOLD (XAU/USD) on a 1-minute timeframe, delivering consistent results during the most optimal trading hours.

Key Features

  • Optimized Trading Window: Specifically designed to trade between 6:00 AM and 11:00 AM GMT, capturing the highest liquidity and volatility during the London and New York session overlap.

  • 1-Minute Scalping Strategy: Leverages short-term price movements to execute high-frequency trades with precision.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop-loss, take-profit, and lot size calculations to protect your capital and maximize profitability.

  • User-Friendly Setup: Easy to install and configure, suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

  • News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact news events, reducing risk during volatile market conditions.

  • Customizable Parameters: Adjust settings to align with your risk tolerance and trading preferences.

Why Choose KASANGO?

  • Proven Performance: Backtested and optimized for GOLD trading, ensuring reliable performance during the recommended trading window.

  • Time-Efficient: Automates your trading, allowing you to focus on other opportunities while KASANGO works for you.

  • Low Latency Execution: Designed for fast trade execution, minimizing slippage and maximizing profitability.

  • Ideal for Scalpers: Perfect for traders who thrive on short-term market movements and quick decision-making.

Recommended Settings

  • Currency Pair: GOLD (XAU/USD)

  • Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1)

  • Trading Hours: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM GMT

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread accounts recommended for tighter spreads.

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Broker: Low spreads and fast execution (ECN brokers preferred)

  • VPS Recommended: For uninterrupted trading and optimal performance.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It is recommended to test KASANGO on a demo account before using it on a live account. The EA is optimized for the specified trading window and may not perform as expected outside these hours.

Get Started Today

Take your GOLD trading to the next level with KASANGO. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this EA offers a powerful tool to enhance your trading strategy. Download now and experience the precision and efficiency of automated GOLD trading!

Support and Updates

We provide ongoing support and regular updates to ensure KASANGO remains compatible with the latest market conditions and MT5 platform updates. Feel free to reach out to our team for assistance or customization requests.


