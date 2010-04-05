Yen Zen MT4

YenZen is a trading bot designed to operate on the GBPJPY pair on the H1 timeframe. It is based on the RSI indicator, identifying overbought and oversold zones to execute both buy and sell orders at optimal times.

For its development, high-quality data from 2007 to the end of 2024 was used, ensuring an extensive and representative history. YenZen has passed rigorous robustness tests, including testing on other markets and timeframes, high slippage conditions, and various Monte Carlo simulations. After validating its strength, it underwent demanding advanced optimization processes, such as Walk Matrix Test and System Parameters Permutation, ensuring that its performance does not depend on specific adjustments and can adapt to various market conditions.

Thanks to this validation process, YenZen positions itself as a high-quality, reliable, and resilient strategy in adverse scenarios. Designed for those seeking precision and consistency in their trading, it is a tool that provides a real edge in trading.

To maximize efficiency and control risk, we recommend using YenZen alongside the rest of our bots in a portfolio of automated strategies designed with minimum correlation. This allows for diversification across different markets and conditions, achieving more stable performance and reducing exposure to a single asset or methodology. By combining them, you gain a more balanced operation, with better profit opportunities and optimized risk control.





Bot created in EST+7

No martingale, no HFT, no hedging

Ideal for prop firm accounts





