Midas GoldRise MT5

Midas GoldRise is a trading bot designed to operate on the XAUUSD pair in the M30 time frame. It is based on a price action strategy, accurately identifying the best buying opportunities during bullish trends in gold.

For its development, high-quality data from 2007 to the end of 2024 has been used, ensuring a complete and representative history. Midas GoldRise has passed rigorous robustness tests, including tests in multiple markets and timeframes, high slippage conditions, and Monte Carlo simulations. It then underwent an advanced optimization process with techniques such as the Walk Matrix Test and System Parameters Permutation, ensuring that its performance remains consistent and adaptable to various market conditions without relying on specific adjustments.

Thanks to this thorough validation process, Midas GoldRise has established itself as a robust, reliable strategy capable of standing firm in any market scenario and global uncertainty. In an environment of high risk and instability, Midas GoldRise leverages its statistical advantage to offer consistency and precision. Designed for those seeking to optimize their operations efficiently, it is a tool that provides a real trading advantage, even in the most adverse scenarios.

To maximize efficiency and control risk, we recommend using Midas GoldRise alongside our other bots in a portfolio of automated strategies designed with minimal correlation. This allows for diversification across different markets and conditions, achieving more stable performance and reducing exposure to a single asset or methodology. By combining them, you achieve a more balanced operation, with better profit opportunities and optimized risk control.


  • Bot created in EST+7
  • No martingale, no HFT, no hedging
  • Ideal for prop firm accounts


    • Prime Portfolio: Intelligent Diversification, Optimal Performance.

    YenZen: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/134670?source=Site+Search
    Midas GoldRise: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/134717?source=Site+Search
    EuroGravity: https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/134807?source=Site+Search


