Heiken Ashi Trend Change alert

This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is designed to identify and notify traders of trend changes in Heiken Ashi charts, providing a valuable tool for timely decision-making in the market.

Key Features:

  1. Heiken Ashi Chart Analysis: The EA continuously monitors Heiken Ashi charts, known for their ability to smooth out market noise and highlight trends.

  2. Trend Change Detection: It employs advanced algorithms to identify candle patterns that indicate a potential shift in market direction.

  3. Multiple Alert System:

    • Visual and audio alert on the MT5 platform

    • Push notification to the trader's mobile device

    • Instant message via Telegram

  4. Customization: Allows adjustment of parameters such as the timeframe to analyze, detection sensitivity, and desired alert types.

  5. Low Resource Consumption: Optimized to run efficiently without slowing down the MT5 platform.

This EA is ideal for traders seeking to stay informed about significant market changes without the need to constantly monitor screens. Its ability to send alerts through multiple channels ensures that users never miss an important trading opportunity, thus improving their reaction capability and profit potential.

The Heiken Ashi Trend Change Detector EA offers a seamless integration of technical analysis and instant communication, empowering traders to make informed decisions based on real-time market dynamics. Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, this tool can significantly enhance your trading strategy by providing timely insights into potential market reversals.


