Gapscalper AI - Intelligent Fair Value Gap Trading with Reinforcement Learning

Welcome to the Gapscalper AI Installation Manual!

This guide will walk you through the download, installation, and configuration of the Expert Advisor (EA) step by step. Additionally, we will explain all key parameters, features, and set files, ensuring you have a clear understanding of how to optimize the EA for your trading strategy.

Introduction

Gapscalper AI is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed to capitalize on Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). It integrates hundreds of technical indicators with real-time FVG detection to assess whether the price is likely to bounce off an FVG or break through it.

The EA utilizes an AI model trained with reinforcement learning, enabling it to recognize high-probability trade setups based on market structure, liquidity imbalances, and historical patterns. It applies both standard and inverse FVG trading strategies, maximizing trade efficiency while keeping risk under control.

By combining AI-driven decision-making, technical analysis, and market structure evaluation, Gapscalper AI offers a powerful, data-driven trading approach, ideal for traders looking to exploit market inefficiencies through automation.

Before You Begin – Key Requirements

Before installing Gapscalper AI, ensure that your trading setup meets the following requirements:

✅ Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) ✅ Timeframe: Any

Any ✅ Capital: Minimum $100 recommended

Minimum recommended ✅ Broker: Any broker ( preferably with low spread ) – See our recommended broker

Any broker ( ) – ✅ Account Type: Any ( Raw/ECN recommended )

Any ( ) ✅ Leverage: Minimum 1:20 recommended

Minimum recommended ✅ VPS: Recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted trading (MQL5 VPS also possible)

Once you have ensured that your trading environment meets these requirements, you can proceed with the installation.

Installation

Installing Gapscalper AI is quick and easy. Follow these steps to ensure a smooth setup:

Step 1: Downloading the Expert Advisor

Log in to your MQL5 account within your MetaTrader platform. Open the Navigator window and go to the "Purchases" section.

Locate Gapscalper AI in your purchased products list and click Download to install it.

Step 2: Preparing Your Trading Chart

Log in to your brokerage account. Open a new XAUUSD (Gold) chart: File → New Chart → XAUUSD

Step 3: Enabling Algo Trading

In MetaTrader, make sure Algo Trading is enabled: Click "Algo Trading" in the top toolbar (it should turn green).

In the Navigator window, locate Gapscalper AI under Expert Advisors. Drag and drop the EA onto your XAUUSD chart window.

Step 4: Configuring the Expert Advisor

Once the EA is attached to the chart, a settings window will appear with two tabs:

1. Common Tab:

✔ Check “Allow Algo Trading” to enable automated trading for this Expert Advisor.



2. Inputs Tab:

This section contains all configurable parameters to customize the trading strategy.

to customize the trading strategy. Refer to the next section for pre-configured set files, or the section after that for a detailed explanation of each parameter.

Step 5: Verifying the Installation

✔ If the EA is installed correctly, an info panel will appear on the chart.

will appear on the chart. ✔ Ensure that it displays “Live Trading”, indicating that the EA is active and ready.



Additional Resources

If this is your first time installing an Expert Advisor, you may refer to the official MQL5 guide for purchasing and installing an EA in MetaTrader:

🔗 How to Purchase and Install an Expert Advisor

Set Files

The default setting can be considered quite risky depending on your personal risk tolerance. To help you adjust the Expert Advisor to your preferred risk level, we have provided a total of four different set files:

🟢 Low Risk – Conservative settings with minimal exposure.

– Conservative settings with minimal exposure. 🔵 Medium Risk – Balanced risk with moderate trade frequency.

– Balanced risk with moderate trade frequency. 🟠 High Risk – More aggressive approach with higher exposure.

– More aggressive approach with higher exposure. 🔴 Very High Risk – Maximized risk and potential reward.

These set files differ in several key aspects, including:

⚖️ Dynamic lot size configuration

🔄 Recovery settings

⏳ Trade filtering based on session time & weekday

📉 Trade filtering based on economic events

You can find the set files attached to this blog post by scrolling to the bottom of the page. When just starting out, it is recommended to run the EA on a demo account or use the low-risk settings to get a feel for how the EA operates before committing to a live account.

Input Parameters

Money Management

Money management is an essential part of trading and should be adjusted based on your personal risk preferences.

Lot Size Method This parameter determines how the lot size is calculated for each trade. You can choose from three options: Fixed Lot Size: Uses a fixed lot size for each trade, as defined in the Lot Size parameter. Dynamic (Balance): Adjusts the lot size dynamically based on your account balance . Dynamic (Equity): Adjusts the lot size dynamically based on your account equity .

Lot Size This parameter defines the base lot size for trading. Its behavior depends on the Lot Size Method : Fixed Lot Size: Every trade will use the exact lot size specified in this field. Dynamic Lot Size: The lot size is calculated based on your balance or equity.



Lot Size Calculation

If Dynamic (Balance/Equity) is selected, the lot size is calculated as the specified Lot Size per $1,000 of balance or equity.

is selected, the lot size is calculated as the specified per of balance or equity. Example: If Lot Size is set to 0.5 and your balance is $1,200 , the EA will calculate: 0.5 lots per $1,000 → With a balance of $1,200 , the lot size will be 0.5 × (1,200 ÷ 1,000) = 0.6 lots .

If is set to and your balance is , the EA will calculate:

Brokerage Lot Size Limits

Brokers set minimum and maximum lot size limits. If the calculated lot size is outside this range, it will be automatically adjusted.

Example: If your calculated lot size is 0.005, but your broker’s minimum lot size is 0.01, your lot size will be increased to 0.01.

You can check the lot size of your next trade in the info panel under "Next Lots" (bottom right of the panel).





Trading Settings

Take Profit Type: Choose between Fixed or Trailing .

Choose between or . Take Profit (pips): Sets the take profit level in pips.

Sets the take profit level in pips. Trailing Take Profit (pips): Moves the stop loss to this distance once the take profit is reached, trailing the price to maximize gains.

Moves the stop loss to this distance once the take profit is reached, trailing the price to maximize gains. Stop Loss (pips): Sets the initial stop loss in pips.

Sets the initial stop loss in pips. Trailing Entry (pips): The EA places trailing pending orders at this distance, improving entry if the price pulls back before execution.

The EA places trailing pending orders at this distance, improving entry if the price pulls back before execution. No New Trades Before Session Close: Prevents opening new trades in the last few minutes of the session.

Prevents opening new trades in the last few minutes of the session. Trade on Friday: Enables or disables trading on Fridays.

Enables or disables trading on Fridays. Max Spread (points): Sets the maximum spread at which the EA is allowed to open trades.

Important: Broker-Specific Pip/Point Settings

Some brokers use different decimal places for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA assumes a point value of 0.01. If your broker uses 0.001, adjust your settings accordingly.

How to Check? Verify in the info panel on your chart.

Verify in the on your chart.

Example Adjustment: If your broker uses 0.001, increase the default Max Spread from 60 to 600.

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Settings

Gapscalper AI monitors FVGs on the H1 timeframe regardless of your chart’s timeframe.

FVG Expiry Time (minutes): Defines how long an FVG remains valid before being ignored.

Defines how long an FVG remains valid before being ignored. Minimum Gap for FVG (points): Sets the minimum FVG size required for trading.

Recovery System

The recovery system helps recover losing positions by strategically adding trades when the market moves against the initial position.

Max Recovery Trades: Sets the maximum number of recovery trades. Set to 0 to disable.

Sets the maximum number of recovery trades. Set to to disable. Recovery Trades Distance (pips): Defines the spacing between recovery trades. Example: If set to 300 pips , recovery trades will be placed at -300 pips, -600 pips, etc.

Defines the spacing between recovery trades. Example: If set to , recovery trades will be placed at Recovery Profit Target (pips): Ensures a profit when recovering trades by setting take profit above the break-even price .

Ensures a profit when recovering trades by setting take profit above the . Recovery Lot Multiplier: Increases lot size for each recovery trade. Example: If the first trade is 0.2 lots and the multiplier is 1.5, the first recovery trade is 0.3 lots, the second 0.45 lots, and so on.

Prop Firm Settings

When trading on a prop firm account, there are usually strict maximum total drawdown and daily drawdown limits. These settings help automatically close all trades before exceeding these limits.

Drawdown Limiter: Enables or disables drawdown protection.

Enables or disables drawdown protection. Initial Account Size: Set the starting balance of your prop firm account to calculate drawdown correctly.

Set the of your prop firm account to calculate drawdown correctly. Maximum Account Drawdown (%): Defines the total drawdown limit at which all positions will be closed.

Defines the at which all positions will be closed. Maximum Daily Drawdown (%): Sets the daily drawdown limit at which all positions will be closed.

💡 Tip: Set your drawdown limit slightly below the firm's actual limit.

Example: If the firm allows 10%, setting it to 9.5% reduces the risk of exceeding it due to execution delays.

Once the limit is reached, all open positions will be automatically closed.

News Filter Settings

These settings help avoid opening new positions during important economic events. Recovery trades are not affected by the filter.

News Filter: Enables or disables the news-based trading filter.

Enables or disables the news-based trading filter. Event Impact Filter: Select which events to filter based on their impact level ( High , Medium , or Low ).

Select which events to filter based on their impact level ( , , or ). Filter Trades n Minutes Before Event: Sets how many minutes before an event the EA should stop opening new trades .

Sets how many minutes before an event the EA should . Filter Trades n Minutes After Event: Sets how many minutes after an event the EA should resume normal trading.

General Settings

Magic Number: A unique identifier for the Expert Advisor. If you are running multiple EAs in the same terminal, ensure that each EA has a different Magic Number to avoid conflicts.

A unique identifier for the Expert Advisor. If you are running multiple EAs in the same terminal, ensure that each EA has a different to avoid conflicts. Trade Comment: A customizable text that is attached to each trade and displayed in the trading history.

A customizable text that is attached to each trade and displayed in the trading history. User Interface: Enables or disables the info panel . It is automatically turned off during non-visual backtesting to improve computation speed.

Enables or disables the . It is automatically turned during non-visual backtesting to improve computation speed. User Interface Font Size: Adjust this if the info panel text appears too small or too large on your chart.

💡 Tip: Keeping the info panel enabled during live trading provides valuable insights into the EA’s current state and next trade settings.

Info Panel Overview

The Info Panel provides key real-time data about the EA’s status, trading conditions, and important events. Below is a breakdown of each section:

Main Panel

Pip / Point Value: Check this value to ensure it matches your broker's settings. If needed, adjust parameters accordingly (see description above).

Check this value to ensure it matches your broker's settings. If needed, adjust parameters accordingly (see description above). Displayed Settings: Some of your chosen settings, such as spread limits and trading filters, will be outlined here.

💡 EA Status Messages:

✅ "Live Trading" – The EA is correctly set up and trading.

– The EA is correctly set up and trading. ❌ "ERROR: Automated trading is disabled for this Terminal!" – Enable Algo Trading for the Metatrader Terminal (top bar).

– Enable for the (top bar). ❌ "ERROR: Automated trading is disabled for this Expert!" – Enable Algo Trading in the Expert Advisor’s settings (Common tab).

– Enable in the (Common tab). ❌ "ERROR: Trading is disabled for this Symbol!" – Your broker does not allow trading this instrument. Contact your broker for clarification.

– Your this instrument. Contact your broker for clarification. ❌ "ERROR: Broker disabled Trading for this Account!" – Your broker restricted trading on this account. This can happen if your balance is zero or if the account type has limitations.

– Your broker on this account. This can happen if your balance is or if the account type has limitations. ❌ "ERROR: Broker disabled Automated Trading!" – The broker does not permit automated trading strategies. Contact them for more details.

Drawdown Limits Panel

Displays daily drawdown and total account drawdown .

. Shows an account health indicator – when it reaches 0%, all open positions will be closed.

Upcoming Financial Events Panel

Displays the next five major economic events, including: Time of the event Countdown (hours/minutes from now) Impact level (low, medium, high) Event name

major economic events, including: You can also view more details in the "Calendar" section of your MetaTrader terminal.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Panel

Displays active FVGs (total, bullish, bearish).

(total, bullish, bearish). Shows whether the last closed bar interacted with an FVG : Fully crossed an FVG Crossed inside or outside an FVG Peaked inside or outside an FVG Completely within an FVG

: The EA’s AI model uses this information, along with hundreds of other technical data points, to determine high-probability trades.

Trade Overview Panel (Bottom Panel)

Number of open trades and symbol

and symbol Total open lot size

Running Profit/Loss (P/L)

Take Profit price (may not be visible on the trades themselves if using a trailing take profit )

(may not be visible on the trades themselves if using a ) Next entry price for recovery trades

for recovery trades Lot size of the next trade

🔹 Tip: The info panel provides essential trading insights—regularly monitor it to stay updated on your EA’s performance!

Final Notes

Thank you for choosing Gapscalper AI and for placing your trust in us! We greatly appreciate your support. If you have any questions that are not covered in this manual or need further assistance with setting up the EA, please do not hesitate to contact us directly at any time. We strive to respond as quickly as possible:

👉 Contact Us

Additionally, you may also want to post your question in the community chat group, where other users may have encountered similar situations or can offer valuable insights:

👉 Join the Community Chat

🎯 Good luck with your trading! 🚀