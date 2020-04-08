Market Trend Scanner MT5

Market Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching.
This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works

Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)
Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trend 
Step 3: Combine all component signals using Safe Calculation method
Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works

  • All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust
  • Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time
  • Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators
  • Safe Calculation method is a smart that can use to rating final signal

  • If you're looking for an indicator that show the trend of selected symbol in difference timeframes, please check this Timeframes Trend Scanner
  • Please note that this indicator doesn't work with Strategy Tester because of heavy calculation. Sorry for that!

How to use it

Market Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:
- Safe Score: Trend score calculated by Safe Calculation method
- Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Calculation method. Can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell
- Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators
- Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators
- Indicator Signals: Signal of single indicators

The way to use these analyzed data:

  • When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring
  • When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!
  • When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!
  • If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and OS Rating
  • If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and MA Rating
  • If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences, more details are provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals. You can use them for more complex strategies

Who should use this indicator

- If you are a fundamental trader, this indicator is totally useless. It can't help you. Please keep searching for other useful indicators.
- If you are a technical trader who believes on data, history and indicators, you have to own this indicator. Trust me, bro!
- If you are a new trader, this indicator is very strong and simple to use. No setup required. Using selected and trusted indicators. Using best practices...
- If you are an experienced trader, this indicator still help. Are you able to monitor and combine many indicator signals at the same time? Do you have a good method to rating analyzed signals? Let this indicator saves your effort and helps you build more profit strategies.

Something you should know

  • This indicator works as a monitoring dashboard. It won't draw anything on chart candles
  • You can pick up to 20 symbols to analyze and scan at the same time. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
  • You can switch among all standard chart timeframes to analyze and scan. Live setting. No pre-setup required!
  • You can show up to 10 indicators you prefer to monitor their values/signals on the dashboard but you can't change indicators used for scoring &rating (they are selected and fixed)
  • Analyzed data can be auto-refreshed by interval or manual refreshed. It's up to you!
  • You can create alerts and receive alerts via terminal/email/mobile notification with alert manager tool
  • You can easy to save and load you settings with friendly save/load feature
  • There is button in the dashboard to let you able to switch between light and dark mode easily
  • This indicator need to calculate a lot of data for the final signals. Because of that, it just shows the latest signal and don't show historical signals
  • Because of lot of data required for final signal, you may see a fancy effect when attached this indicator into chart or change the timeframe. It looks fabulous!
  • Don't worry about the powerful of your computer, I optimized this indicator carefully so it works smoothly on a typical PC or VPS
  • You can get more details by reading Market Trend Scanner Guidelines

このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
作者のその他のプロダクト
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
インディケータ
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
インディケータ
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
Currency Strength Meter for MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
インディケータ
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Easy Toolbar MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT4 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Market Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
インディケータ
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
インディケータ
Timeframes Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pra
Easy Toolbar MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Easy Toolbar is a user-friendly toolkit that provides fundamental tools and utilities which can helps you analyze market , get notifications and calculate trade factors faster, more accurate and much easier. Easy Toolbar is born with the mission to make analysis tools of MT5 really work & provide more useful utilities . If you are not fully depend on EAs and do your own work to analyze market, this tool is for you! Main features New way to use market analysis tools Introduce new important object
Timeframes Trend Scanner MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (1)
インディケータ
Timeframes Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   all timeframes of selected symbol you are watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using bes
Currency Strength Meter for MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
インディケータ
What Is the Currency Strength Meter? The Currency Strength Meter is an advanced yet easy-to-use indicator that measures the relative strength of 8 major currencies by analyzing their real-time performance across 28 currency pairs . It visually ranks currencies from strongest to weakest, helping you: Spot high-probability trading opportunities Match strong currencies against weak ones Trade with confidence and precision With just a glance at the dashboard, you'll know which currencies to trade –
Smart Alert Manager
Nguyen Tuan Son
ユーティリティ
Create custom alerts and advanced alerts based on price and indicator data, setup dynamic alert messages, and send these MT5 alerts to Telegram, Discord, webhooks, mobile, and more. Stay in control of your trades with Smart Alert Manager , a powerful utility for MT5 that lets you create fully customizable alerts. Whether you’re tracking price action or monitoring indicator signals, this tool ensures you never miss an opportunity. It’s easy to set up, flexible to customize, and sending alerts acr
