Market Trend Scanner MT5

Market Trend Scanner is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching.

This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need to do any additional analysis.

How it works



Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators)

Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best practices to find out component trend

Step 3: Combine all component signals using Safe Calculation method

Step 4: Provide final trustable signal

Why it works



All indicators used to analyze are popular technical indicators that traders use and trust

Signals are based on best practices that used and tested for a long time

Signal from multiple indicators in difference types combined is always much more trustable than just 1 or 2 indicators

Safe Calculation method is a smart that can use to rating final signal

If you're looking for an indicator that show the trend of selected symbol in difference timeframes, please check this Timeframes Trend Scanner

Please note that this indicator doesn't work with Strategy Tester because of heavy calculation. Sorry for that!

How to use it



Market Trend Scanner indicator provides these main analyzed data:

- Safe Score: Trend score calculated by Safe Calculation method

- Safe Rating: Final signal by using Safe Calculation method. Can be Neutral, Buy, Strong Buy, Sell, Strong Sell

- Oscillator Rating (OS Rating) : Combination signal of oscillator indicators

- Moving Average Rating (MA Rating): Combination signal of moving average indicators

- Indicator Signals: Signal of single indicators

The way to use these analyzed data:

When Safe Rating is Neutral => No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring

=> No clearly trend. Don't be hurry! Keep monitoring When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Buy/Strong Buy => It's bullish now. Buy!

=> It's bullish now. Buy! When Safe Rating turns from Neutral to Sell/Strong Sell => It's bearish now. Sell!

=> It's bearish now. Sell! If you want to enter a position earlier for better price but less reliable => Follow MA Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and OS Rating

when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and OS Rating If you want to trade on Overbought/Oversold events => Follow OS Rating when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and MA Rating

when there are no opposite signals of Safe Rating and MA Rating If you are an experienced trader with lot of experiences, more details are provided in Safe Score & Indicator Signals. You can use them for more complex strategies