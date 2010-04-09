AuroraGold Prime EA is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (gold) market. The Expert Advisor employs a methodical approach to identify and trade price trends using a combination of moving average crossovers and RSI-based filtering. Its objective is to analyze market movements and execute trades based on predefined conditions while adhering to strict risk management principles.

Features:

Optimized for Gold Trading: AuroraGold Prime EA focuses on XAUUSD, leveraging its unique characteristics to identify trading opportunities. Systematic Trading Logic: The EA uses exponential moving average (EMA) crossovers to detect potential trends and combines this with RSI signals to filter trades, reducing the likelihood of false entries. Predefined Risk and Reward Levels: Stop-loss and take-profit levels are customizable based on user input for balanced risk management. User-Friendly Setup: The EA requires minimal configuration, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels. Monitoring and Logging: Real-time logs help users understand trading conditions and the EA's decision-making process.

Input Parameters:

Lots : Set a fixed lot size for each trade.

: Set a fixed lot size for each trade. FastMA_Period : Period for the fast-moving average.

: Period for the fast-moving average. SlowMA_Period : Period for the slow-moving average.

: Period for the slow-moving average. RSI_Period : Period for the RSI indicator.

: Period for the RSI indicator. RSIMidLevel : Threshold level for RSI filtering.

: Threshold level for RSI filtering. StopLossPips : Distance in pips for stop-loss.

: Distance in pips for stop-loss. TakeProfitPips : Distance in pips for take-profit.

: Distance in pips for take-profit. MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Suitability:

AuroraGold Prime EA is intended for traders seeking a systematic and disciplined approach to trading XAUUSD. It is compatible with any MetaTrader 5 platform supporting Expert Advisors and can be used on multiple timeframes.