AuroraGold Prime EA
- Experts
- Sanjay Gnanasekaran
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
AuroraGold Prime EA is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (gold) market. The Expert Advisor employs a methodical approach to identify and trade price trends using a combination of moving average crossovers and RSI-based filtering. Its objective is to analyze market movements and execute trades based on predefined conditions while adhering to strict risk management principles.
Features:
- Optimized for Gold Trading: AuroraGold Prime EA focuses on XAUUSD, leveraging its unique characteristics to identify trading opportunities.
- Systematic Trading Logic: The EA uses exponential moving average (EMA) crossovers to detect potential trends and combines this with RSI signals to filter trades, reducing the likelihood of false entries.
- Predefined Risk and Reward Levels:
- Stop-loss and take-profit levels are customizable based on user input for balanced risk management.
- User-Friendly Setup: The EA requires minimal configuration, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels.
- Monitoring and Logging: Real-time logs help users understand trading conditions and the EA's decision-making process.
Input Parameters:
- Lots: Set a fixed lot size for each trade.
- FastMA_Period: Period for the fast-moving average.
- SlowMA_Period: Period for the slow-moving average.
- RSI_Period: Period for the RSI indicator.
- RSIMidLevel: Threshold level for RSI filtering.
- StopLossPips: Distance in pips for stop-loss.
- TakeProfitPips: Distance in pips for take-profit.
- MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
Suitability:
AuroraGold Prime EA is intended for traders seeking a systematic and disciplined approach to trading XAUUSD. It is compatible with any MetaTrader 5 platform supporting Expert Advisors and can be used on multiple timeframes.