Carry Master

Carry Master EA: Unleashing the Power of Carry Trades in the Gold Market

Introducing Carry Master EA, the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed specifically for executing carry trade strategies in the gold market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of forex and commodities, Carry Master EA provides a reliable and profitable solution for capitalizing on interest rate differentials with gold.


How to install:

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one XAUUSD-M5 chart.

  • Recommed broker:IC Markets

  • Select the lot mode according to the risk you want to take

  • Please use your broker to conduct at least four weeks of simulated trading and backtesting before engaging in live trading to ensure this EA operates correctly.

  • Use every tick based on real ticks to backtest

Key Features:

  • Profitable and Reliable: Our EA is rigorously tested and optimized to ensure consistent profitability and reliability, making it a trusted tool in your trading arsenal.

  • Specialized Gold Trading: Focused exclusively on gold, CarryMaster GOLD EA maximizes your trading opportunities within this valuable commodity.

  • Automated Strategy Execution: Our sophisticated algorithms automatically identify and execute carry trade opportunities, saving you time and enhancing your trading precision.

  • Regular Updates and Support: Benefit from regular updates and dedicated support to keep your trading strategies ahead of market trends.


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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