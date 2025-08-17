Ghost OF Gold X MT5

Introducing "Ghost of Gold" – The Unseen Power Behind XAU/USD

I present to you my MT5 Expert Advisor – Ghost of Gold.

Built for trading XAU/USD on the 1-hour timeframe, this EA runs on advanced logic, strong structural rules, and intelligent trade execution. It reacts to market impulses, manages risk through smart hedging, and uses an advanced recovery system to handle drawdown — while maintaining a profit factor of 8.0.

Key Features:





Live signal 1 HIGHRISK :



DETAILS MT5 Login 52425389



ICMarketsSC-DEMO



PASSWORD X9kDOO@7:43i

Live signal 2 HIGHRISK :



DETAILS MT5 Login 37225539



RoboForex-Pro



PASSWORD 6onL/!B0I09P

links to accounts can b found In my Telegram Channel link in my profile Click

Ghost of Gold – Precision Trading in XAUUSD

Key Highlights

Profit Factor: 5.0 to 10.0 (depending on risk settings)

Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)

Trade Style: Enters 5 small trades at a time for enhanced flexibility and smoother trade management

Lot Efficiency: Capable of earning more even with small lots through efficient market capture and controlled exposure

Core Features

Advanced Trading Logic – Built on market structure analysis with engineered precision

Smart Hedging System – Dynamically protects positions in volatile market conditions

Advanced Recovery System – Strategically handles drawdowns with adaptive adjustments

Controlled Drawdown – Implements risk-managed logic to preserve capital

Dynamic Trailing Stop – Automatically locks in and expands profit targets

Customizable Risk Modes – Choose from Low, Medium, or High risk settings to match your trading strategy

Here’s your recommended balance arrangement based on the risk levels you've provided:

Risk Level Recommended Balance (USD) HIGH RISK $500 MID RISK $1,000 LOW RISK $2,000





















