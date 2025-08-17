Ghost OF Gold X MT5
- Experts
- Mohammedafridi
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing "Ghost of Gold" – The Unseen Power Behind XAU/USD
I present to you my MT5 Expert Advisor – Ghost of Gold.
Built for trading XAU/USD on the 1-hour timeframe, this EA runs on advanced logic, strong structural rules, and intelligent trade execution. It reacts to market impulses, manages risk through smart hedging, and uses an advanced recovery system to handle drawdown — while maintaining a profit factor of 8.0.
Key Features:
links to accounts can be found in my Telegram Channel
Ghost of Gold – Precision Trading in XAUUSD
Key Highlights
Profit Factor: 5.0 to 10.0 (depending on risk settings)
Timeframe: 1 Hour (H1)
Trade Style: Enters 5 small trades at a time for enhanced flexibility and smoother trade management
Lot Efficiency: Capable of earning more even with small lots through efficient market capture and controlled exposure
Core Features
Advanced Trading Logic – Built on market structure analysis with engineered precision
Smart Hedging System – Dynamically protects positions in volatile market conditions
-
Advanced Recovery System – Strategically handles drawdowns with adaptive adjustments
Controlled Drawdown – Implements risk-managed logic to preserve capital
Dynamic Trailing Stop – Automatically locks in and expands profit targets
Customizable Risk Modes – Choose from Low, Medium, or High risk settings to match your trading strategy
Here’s your recommended balance arrangement based on the risk levels you've provided:
|Risk Level
|Recommended Balance (USD)
|HIGH RISK
|$500
|MID RISK
|$1,000
|LOW RISK
|$2,000