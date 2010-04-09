Introducing Ultronx, the Time Breakout Forex Robot that is built for traders who want results without the hassle. This smart robot uses the time breakout strategy—a proven method that focuses on key times in the market when prices move fast and strong.

Imagine a trading tool that works without martingale or grid functionalities while you sleep or do other things. Ultronx spots high-probability breakouts at the perfect time and executes trades with precision. No guesswork. No stress. Just consistent opportunities to win.





Here’s how it works:

• It identifies breakout zones at specific times.

• It waits for the “sweet spot” moment.

• It pulls the trigger—fast, accurate, and automated.

You don’t need to sit in front of charts all day. You don’t need to overthink your trades. This robot does it for you, based on pure logic and time-tested strategy.

✅ Fully Automated – Set it and forget it.

✅ No Experience Needed – Perfect for beginners or pros.

✅ Consistent Opportunities – Built to capture explosive moves.



Let the Ultronx Forex Robot trade smarter and faster for you.





Requirements :

Trading pairs : AUDUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframe : H1





Features :

– Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

– Works by timely orders in different markets with all types of execution.

– Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

– Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.

– Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.

– More than 4 years of research, observation and optimization.





Settings :

1.0 Unique magic number.

1.1 Lot mode // fixed lots

// lots based on money

// lots based on % of account

1.2 Lot size

1.3 Stop loss in % of the range*

1.4 Take profit in % of the range*

1.5 Trailing stop

1.6 Breakeven trigger in points

1.7 Breakeven move in points

2.1 Range start time in minutes

2.2 Range duration in minutes

2.3 Range close time in minutes

2.4 Breakout mode

// one breakout per range

// high and low breakout

3.1 Range on monday

3.2 Range on tuesday

3.3 Range on wednesday

3.4 Range on thursday

3.5 Range on friday



