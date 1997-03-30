Augmentum RSI and Willaims Percentange Range

This trading bot is designed to help automate a strategy that combines two popular technical indicators: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Williams %R. The bot analyzes market conditions to identify potential high and low price levels based on the selected indicator thresholds. Users have the flexibility to enable or disable each indicator to suit their preferred trading approach.

Key features of this bot include:

Trade Automation: Automatically opens and closes trades based on indicator conditions, with options for fixed take profit and stop loss levels or dynamic trade management. Customizable Settings: Users can adjust lot size, indicator parameters, trading hours, and trading days to align with their strategies. Risk Management Tools: Built-in options to manage risk, including lot size calculations based on account balance and risk percentage. News Filtering: Includes an option to pause trading during medium to high-impact news events to help mitigate market volatility risks. Broker Compliance: Ensures that trade volumes adhere to broker constraints, checking for correct lot sizes and sufficient margin before placing trades.

This bot is suitable for traders looking to automate their strategies while maintaining control over key trading parameters. It does not guarantee profits or predict future market movements and should be used as part of a broader trading plan. Always test strategies in a demo environment and ensure they align with your trading goals and risk tolerance.



