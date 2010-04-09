Zonas ADXTrend Scalper

ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper is a cutting-edge trend-following scalper Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on market trends
using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the ADX indicator. It executes trades in the direction of the prevailing trend
with precise trade volume, stop loss, and take profit levels.

To maximize profitability and minimize risk, the EA employs an aggressive trade management system with breakeven and trailing stop mechanisms.
Additionally, it features a robust risk and money management system to safeguard your funds, avoiding risky strategies like Martingale.

Why Choose ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper?

1. Adaptable to Various Account Types

    ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper is versatile and works seamlessly with both small and large account balances.
    Supports leverage options ranging from 1:20 to 1:1000, offering flexibility for all traders.

2. Prioritizes Risk Management

    Designed with a low-risk approach to ensure the safety of your trading account, regardless of its size.

3. Delivers Stable Profits

    Engineered to provide consistent and reliable returns over time.

4. Suitable for All Skill Levels

    Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA adapts to your trading style and expertise.

5. Continuous Updates and Support

    Regular updates to enhance performance and incorporate new features based on evolving market conditions.

Recommended Setup

    Symbols: Works effectively across various markets, especially on currency pairs (optimal performance on EURUSD).
    Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart).
    Trading Hours:
        Start Time: 09:30
        End Time: 22:30
    Risk Management Features:
        Stop Loss: Uses ATR-based stop loss.
        Take Profit: Configured based on risk settings.
        Breakeven and Trailing Stop: Enabled for optimal trade management.

Installation and Support

    Installation: Simply attach the EA to the desired chart. If running on multiple charts, ensure unique magic numbers are set for each instance.
    Support: After purchasing, contact us to receive a recommended set file for optimal performance.

Have questions? Feel free to send us a private message—we’re available 24/7 to assist you.

Take your trading to the next level with ZONAS ADXTrend Scalper!
