MatFin Quantitative sup and res
- Utilities
- Roberto Manuel Perdomo Vecino
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
This tool automatically generates support and resistance based on calculations, thus eliminating any subjectivity when plotting support and resistance. Additionally, it allows to identify trend changes (when support and resistance are together), continuation of downtrend (when resistance is below support). Two standard deviations are also added, so that TP and SL zones can be identified. In its configuration it is possible to calculate quantitative support and resistance for timeframes of 1 week, 1 month, 6 months. It can be applied to any asset regardless of the Time Frame used.