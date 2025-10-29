HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting.

Features

No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean.

The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for each lower period in one go, and goes changing accordingly.

The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for each lower period in one go, and goes changing accordingly. ON/OFF Toggle: The indicator has a feature which allows you to hide/show the htf candles at any time with a keyboard shortcut of your choice which can be set via input.

The indicator has a feature which allows you to the htf candles at any time with a keyboard shortcut of your choice which can be set via input. Custom HTF candle Colors: You can easily set the color of the bear and bull htf candle via input settings, to your color of choice.



Inputs Settings



Input item

Description of values or settings

HTF Candle type Choose Between normal Japanese Candles stick or heiken ashi Candles Show Candles?

Choose whether to [show both htf and lower candles, only HTF candles, hide HTF, by default.

Show current live htf candle Choose whether to show or hide current live HTF candle Candle Wick postion Choose the Position of the candle wick. at actual highs or middle of HTF bar Bearish Candle color

Choose the color for the bearish candle

Bullish Candle color

Choose the color for the bullish candle

htf candle width

The width of the htf candle outline

M1 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M1 time-frame

M2 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M2 time-frame

M3 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M3 time-frame

M4 Higher Time-frame

Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M4 time-frame

.... etc

Continue likewise for all the subsequent time-frames











NOTE FOR STRATEGY TESTER

Please note that running the indicator on the strategy tester adds lines which go from the bottom of the terminal to the beginning of the bar. this is a bug within the tester itself.

The strategy tester also adds two lines up and below the candles, this line is like a moving average sort of... this is a bug within strategy tester itself.

the indicator only plots as shown in the images. No extra lines or funny things...







Future updates

More features will be added for this indicator. in subsequent updates. The price will increase accordingly, buy previous purchases will have benefit from the feature updates. Next price is $59



If you would like custom adjustments, EA or another indicator based on this, please feel free to contact me.

The MT4 Version can be got from here

You can order a custom indicator or EA from me here.

