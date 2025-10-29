HTF Candles

HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting.

Features

  • No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean.
  • MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for each lower period in one go, and goes changing accordingly.
  • ON/OFF Toggle: The indicator has a feature which allows you to hide/show the htf candles at any time with a keyboard shortcut of your choice which can be set via input.
  • Custom HTF candle Colors: You can easily set the color of the bear and bull htf candle via input settings, to your color of choice.

Inputs Settings

Input item
Description of values or settings
 HTF Candle type  Choose Between normal Japanese Candles stick or heiken ashi Candles
Show Candles?
  Choose whether to [show both htf and lower candles, only HTF candles, hide HTF, by default.
Show current live htf candle  Choose whether to show or hide current live HTF candle
Candle Wick postion  Choose the Position of the candle wick. at actual highs or middle of  HTF bar
Bearish Candle color
 Choose the color for the bearish candle
Bullish Candle color
 Choose the color for the bullish candle
htf candle width
 The width of the htf candle outline
M1 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M1 time-frame
M2 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M2 time-frame
M3 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M3 time-frame
M4 Higher Time-frame
 Choose the htf candle to be displayed on M4 time-frame
.... etc
  Continue likewise for all the subsequent time-frames



NOTE FOR STRATEGY TESTER

Please note that running the indicator on the strategy tester adds lines which go from the bottom of the terminal to the beginning of the bar. this is a bug within the tester itself.

The strategy tester also adds  two lines up and below the candles, this line is like a moving average sort of... this is a bug within strategy tester itself.

the indicator only plots as shown in the images. No extra lines or funny things...


Future updates

More features will be added for this indicator. in subsequent updates. The price will increase accordingly, buy previous purchases will have benefit from the feature updates. Next price is $59

If you would like custom adjustments, EA or another indicator based on this, please feel free to contact me.

The MT4 Version can be got from here

You can order a custom indicator or EA from me here.

HTF Candles MT4
Felix Bitum
5 (1)
Göstergeler
HTF Candles MT4 is a mt4 indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle, including any MT5 higher time-frame chosen.   The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features MT5 Period Candles: This indicator plots any mt5 time-frame candle e.g m3, m5, m12, m15, m20... and so on, on the lower time-frame. Heiken Ashi Options: You have the option to view the HTF Heiken ashi instead of
