Crash300 Master EA

Boost your trading edge with Crash300 Master EA – a powerful tool for traders looking to harness the benefits of price action, precision scalping, and unparalleled stability.

Your Ultimate Price Action Scalping Solution

Unlock your trading potential with Crash300 Master EA, a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed for precision and profitability. Specially engineered for the dynamic world of Index trading on Deriv, this expert advisor (EA) is specially designed for Crash 300 Index. Here’s why Crash300 Master EA stands out:


Advanced Price Action Strategy

Crash300 Master EA employs a robust price action-based scalping strategy that focuses on short-term price movements to capitalize on rapid opportunities on the M5 timeframe. By analyzing price patterns and placing strategic trades, it ensures that only the most promising trade setups are executed. This intelligent approach reduces noise and maximizes profit potential.


Low Drawdown, Low Equity, and High Win Rate

Crash300 Master EA sets a new standard for stability and profitability with a remarkably low drawdown and a high win rate and very high reward ratio as compared with risk. By leveraging trailing stops and very tight stop-losses, the bot ensures that quick profits are secured while safeguarding your capital. This efficient approach to profit-taking and risk management leads to consistent gains with minimized risk. Best of all, this bot works on an equity as low as 50USD using the minimum lot size of 0.5 on Crash300 Index.


Exceptional Effectiveness and Performance

Backed by extensive back testing and real-market simulations, Crash300 Master EA has demonstrated consistent performance, balancing rapid execution with sound risk management. Its quick buy only approach on the Crash300 Index ensures that it captures opportunities others might miss.

Key Features:

• Deriv Index Compatibility: Specially designed for Crash300 Index. • Buy Only Positions: Swift placement of trades to catch the best price movements. • In-built Trade Filtering: Filters out risky trades, ensuring higher-quality setups. • Low Drawdown, Low Equity & High Win Rate: High win and reward rate with secure, quick profit-taking through trailing stops and tight stop-losses. • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up and operate, even for less experienced traders. • Adaptability: Reacts seamlessly to market opportunities to capture profitable moves.

• Short Timeframe: Works best on M5 timeframe.

Note: Set Files are made available for download under Comments Tab. Contact me anytime if you have issues in using this bot and I will be happy to help you resolve any issues as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided as-is without any guarantees of profitability or performance. Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and the outcomes thereof. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The developer is not liable for any financial losses or damages resulting from the use of this EA. Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek professional advice if necessary.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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