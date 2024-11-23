Boost your trading edge with Crash300 Master EA – a powerful tool for traders looking to harness the benefits of price action, precision scalping, and unparalleled stability.

Your Ultimate Price Action Scalping Solution

Unlock your trading potential with Crash300 Master EA, a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed for precision and profitability. Specially engineered for the dynamic world of Index trading on Deriv, this expert advisor (EA) is specially designed for Crash 300 Index. Here’s why Crash300 Master EA stands out:





Advanced Price Action Strategy

Crash300 Master EA employs a robust price action-based scalping strategy that focuses on short-term price movements to capitalize on rapid opportunities on the M5 timeframe. By analyzing price patterns and placing strategic trades, it ensures that only the most promising trade setups are executed. This intelligent approach reduces noise and maximizes profit potential.





Low Drawdown, Low Equity, and High Win Rate

Crash300 Master EA sets a new standard for stability and profitability with a remarkably low drawdown and a high win rate and very high reward ratio as compared with risk. By leveraging trailing stops and very tight stop-losses, the bot ensures that quick profits are secured while safeguarding your capital. This efficient approach to profit-taking and risk management leads to consistent gains with minimized risk. Best of all, this bot works on an equity as low as 50USD using the minimum lot size of 0.5 on Crash300 Index.





Exceptional Effectiveness and Performance

Backed by extensive back testing and real-market simulations, Crash300 Master EA has demonstrated consistent performance, balancing rapid execution with sound risk management. Its quick buy only approach on the Crash300 Index ensures that it captures opportunities others might miss.

Key Features:

• Deriv Index Compatibility: Specially designed for Crash300 Index. • Buy Only Positions: Swift placement of trades to catch the best price movements. • In-built Trade Filtering: Filters out risky trades, ensuring higher-quality setups. • Low Drawdown, Low Equity & High Win Rate: High win and reward rate with secure, quick profit-taking through trailing stops and tight stop-losses. • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up and operate, even for less experienced traders. • Adaptability: Reacts seamlessly to market opportunities to capture profitable moves.

• Short Timeframe: Works best on M5 timeframe.

Note: Set Files are made available for download under Comments Tab. Contact me anytime if you have issues in using this bot and I will be happy to help you resolve any issues as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer:

This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided as-is without any guarantees of profitability or performance. Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and the outcomes thereof. It is strongly recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. The developer is not liable for any financial losses or damages resulting from the use of this EA. Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek professional advice if necessary.