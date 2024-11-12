MVRV by Age Approximation

Description:
The "MVRV by Age Approximation" indicator offers traders a unique on-chart visualization of the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, segmented by holding periods, or "age cohorts." This indicator is designed to approximate the MVRV metric by categorizing assets into short-term, mid-term, and long-term holders, providing a clear view of the relative unrealized profit or loss across different holding periods.

Using simple moving averages over adjustable periods, this indicator calculates and displays MVRV ratios for each cohort directly on the main chart, with easy-to-interpret color-coded lines. Traders can use this to gauge overvaluation or undervaluation signals across different cohorts, helping to identify potential market tops, bottoms, and periods of distribution or accumulation.

Key Features:

  • Configurable holding periods for short-term, mid-term, and long-term cohorts.
  • Clear on-chart display of each cohort's MVRV ratio with color-coded lines for easy analysis.
  • Upward, sideways, and downward arrows for each line help indicate potential overvaluation and undervaluation.
  • Fully customizable settings to adapt to different trading strategies.

Ideal for both short-term and long-term traders interested in adding on-chain-like analysis to their trading toolkit, the MVRV by Age Approximation Indicator provides unique insights into asset valuation and market sentiment directly on MetaTrader 5.


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Here's a clearer, more organized description for the indicator: An enhanced ATR Bands indicator that provides flexible, configurable price bands based on Average True Range (ATR). While traditional ATR-based indicators often have limitations in their configurability and functionality, this version offers comprehensive features for both stop-loss and take-profit level calculations. Key Features: Configurable source price (close, high, low) for ATR band calculations Adjustable scaling factors wit
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Nguyen Trung Khiem
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MACD Gold Slow Scalper Description: "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, leveraging the proven effectiveness of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This Expert Advisor specializes in trading gold (XAU/USD), aiming for stable and slow scalping trades based on MACD signals. Trading Strategy: The "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" operates by analyzing fast and slow EMA crossovers within the MACD indicator to identify potential
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