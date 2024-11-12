Description:

The "MVRV by Age Approximation" indicator offers traders a unique on-chart visualization of the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, segmented by holding periods, or "age cohorts." This indicator is designed to approximate the MVRV metric by categorizing assets into short-term, mid-term, and long-term holders, providing a clear view of the relative unrealized profit or loss across different holding periods.

Using simple moving averages over adjustable periods, this indicator calculates and displays MVRV ratios for each cohort directly on the main chart, with easy-to-interpret color-coded lines. Traders can use this to gauge overvaluation or undervaluation signals across different cohorts, helping to identify potential market tops, bottoms, and periods of distribution or accumulation.

Key Features:

Configurable holding periods for short-term, mid-term, and long-term cohorts.

Clear on-chart display of each cohort's MVRV ratio with color-coded lines for easy analysis.

Upward, sideways, and downward arrows for each line help indicate potential overvaluation and undervaluation.

Fully customizable settings to adapt to different trading strategies.

Ideal for both short-term and long-term traders interested in adding on-chain-like analysis to their trading toolkit, the MVRV by Age Approximation Indicator provides unique insights into asset valuation and market sentiment directly on MetaTrader 5.



