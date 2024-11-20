Cyclopes

Meet Cyclopes: Revolutionizing Automated Trading with Cutting-Edge robot  technology in the Forex Market!

"Current Price with 50% Discount for First-Time Buyers!"

Don’t miss out on this outstanding discount opportunity!


The way of our EA:

"We utilize a blend of technical analysis and proprietary indicators to track momentum shifts in the market. Our approach is designed to quickly adapt to price changes, allowing the EA to enter trades during the most profitable price swings. It’s fast, it’s precise, and it requires minimal manual intervention."

Key Features:

- Automatic adjustment of currency pairs.(you only need to run it on Cyclopes H4 once and it will trade on all others automatically)
- Rigorously tested on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms over several years.
- Exceptional ability to capitalize on optimal trading opportunities.
- Not broker sensitive it can work on all brokers.
- Not spread sensitive , its better to be on raw spread accounts but it can work on any spread situation.



Note: Simply set up the Cyclopes currency pair and H4 timeframe, and you're ready to proceed!

To ensure uninterrupted performance, we advise using a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to mitigate any potential disruptions from power or internet outages.

Let's embark on this journey to success together! Wishing you prosperous days and excellent profits ahead.

"We are by your side to help you succeed! Best of luck!"



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Byunghak Kim
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Byunghak Kim 2024.11.27 05:49 
 

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