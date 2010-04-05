GoldWave Bot

GoldWave Bot is an advanced expert advisor built to leverage strategic moves in the XAU/USD (gold) market (Time Frame H1). With configurable parameters and robust risk management, GoldWave Bot adapts to varying market conditions, applying a dynamic approach to maximize opportunities. Its structure enables precise control over daily trades, take profit levels, and trailing stops, focusing on consistent and safe trading.

Key features:

  • Adjustable risk parameters and volume control.
  • Configurable trading hours for specific sessions.
  • Automated Trailing Stop and Break Even.
  • Easy to set up, ideal for both beginners and advanced traders.
  • Figure 3 optimal set, recommended balance 200 USD


Répondre à l'avis