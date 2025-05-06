Vice Trend Analyzer
- Indicators
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Joseph Njuguna NjeriHello, my name is Joseph Njuguna, and I am a highly skilled trader with extensive experience in a variety of financial markets, including currencies, metals, oil, and indices. Over the years, I have honed my expertise not only in the art of trading but also in the technical aspects that power modern
- Version: 3.9
- Updated: 6 May 2025
- Activations: 10
Introducing the Ultimate Trend Analysis Indicator.
Take your trading to the next level with the Trend Analysis Indicator, a highly advanced tool designed for traders who demand both accuracy and depth in their analysis. This powerful indicator leverages unique mathematical algorithms to backtest, analyze and identify the strongest market trends.
Key Features:
Sniper Precision Entries
- No more guesswork: The Trend Analysis detects and confirms trend direction with unparalleled accuracy, allowing you to enter the market at the most opportune moments.
- Mathematical Edge: By employing special proprietary calculations, the indicator filters out market noise and presents clear buy or sell signals, ensuring you enter trades with high probability setups.
Integrated Backtesting with Detailed Results
- Make informed decisions: Our indicator doesn’t just guide your trades — it also provides in-depth backtesting capabilities. Instantly see how the indicator would have performed historically, so you can optimize your strategy before going live.
- Adjustable parameters: Input your desired lot size, number of candles to test, and the trend timeframe for flexible and customized backtesting.
Dynamic Profit & Stop Loss Zones
- Visual clarity: The indicator automatically draws profit zones and stop loss zones on your chart, helping you visualize your risk and reward potential in backtest/real-time.
- Comprehensive zone details: For each trade, you'll see the exact percent change, total profit or loss from backtested trades, and the number of points the market moved within the zones. This level of detail ensures you have the full picture before you make a move.
Fully Customizable Inputs
- Lot Size Control: Customize the lot size for both real-time trades and backtest simulations to ensure your trading is properly aligned with your risk management strategy.
- Backtest Period: Choose how many historical candles you want to backtest against, giving you complete control over the depth of your historical analysis.
- Trend Timeframe Selection: You can configure the trend timeframe to match your preferred trading style — whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader.
Why Choose Trend Analyzer?
- Powerful Backtesting: Review past performance and fine-tune your strategy before risking real capital.
- Easy to Use: Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, our user-friendly interface and visual tools will help you trade smarter, not harder.
- Optimized for Any Market: Suitable for Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and more!