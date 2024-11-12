FxEddSpeedTMA EA

Introducing the FxEddSpeedTMA EA 

Unlock the full potential of the forex market with the cutting-edge EA . Designed to capitalize on the dynamic movements of the EUR/USD currency pair, this expert advisor combines the power of five meticulously chosen indicators to deliver consistent and optimized trading outcomes.

Key Features:

EUR/USD Focus: The EA is effectively tailored for the EUR/USD currency pair, ensuring a highly specialized approach. By concentrating on this major pair, the EA capitalizes on its liquidity and volatility, maximizing profit potential.

Four-Indicator Synergy: Through the seamless integration of five diverse indicators, including TMA indicator, Speed indicator, FlatMarket, and DRsi  indicator, this EA forms a robust framework for precise market analysis. By cross-referencing signals from these indicators, the EA identifies high-probability trade setups.

Adaptive Strategy: The EA's adaptive strategy is calibrated to changing market conditions, enhancing its ability to adjust to trends, reversals, and ranging markets. This adaptability ensures that the EA maintains peak performance across varying market scenarios

Backtesting and Optimization: Default settings can be used but prior to deploying the EA in a live trading environment you can use the Strategy Tester to do backtesting and optimization to adjust settings for personal requirements and fine-tune it's performance for optimal results.

User-Friendly Interface: The intuitive user interface of the MetaTrader 4 platform makes deploying this EA a breeze. Even traders new to automated trading can easily set up and activate the EA, transforming their trading experience.

Customer Support: Our dedicated support team is available on a 24-hour basis to address any inquiries or concerns you may have. Whether you require assistance with setup, optimization, or troubleshooting, we're here to ensure your success.

How It Works:

Signal Generation: The EA continuously analyzes the EUR/USD price movements using the four integrated indicators. It identifies confluence points where multiple indicators align, indicating a potential trade setup.

Entry and Exit: Once a high-probability trade setup is identified, the EA calculates precise entry and exit points, be it a profitable exit or a recovery entry. Being a Martingale type of strategy, a the minimum account of 600USD per 0.01 lots is advised to keep the Margin in check.

Automated Execution: With the EA activated, it automatically executes trades on your behalf, eliminating emotional biases and ensuring consistent execution even in fast-paced markets.

The MetaTrader 4 EA merges innovation with strategy, harnessing the power of advanced indicators to navigate the intricate forex landscape. Elevate your trading journey by harnessing the potential of this expert advisor and secure your financial future in the world's largest financial market.pert Advisor merges innovation with strategy, harnessing the power of advanced indicators to navigate the intricate forex landscape. Elevate your trading journey by harnessing the potential of this expert advisor and secure your financial future in the world's largest financial market.


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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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