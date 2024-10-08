The Neuro Trend Indicator leverages modern technology to provide early signals of trend reversals in the markets. Through precise color coding, the indicator displays the current trend direction: Green signals rising prices (bullish trend), while Red indicates falling prices (bearish trend). The further the indicator moves from the zero point, the stronger the trend. Values above zero indicate a strong upward trend, while values below zero point to a clear downward trend.

With two customizable parameters, the indicator can be tailored to different market conditions:

Neuro Periods – Define the number of past periods the indicator analyzes to generate a comprehensive trend picture.

– Define the number of past periods the indicator analyzes to generate a comprehensive trend picture. Smooth Period – Specify the number of periods over which the indicator is smoothed to make precise and early trend reversals more visible.

This powerful indicator helps you identify critical market movements early, enabling you to optimize your trading strategy.



