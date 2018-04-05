PerfectOrderEMA Trader MT5

Welcome to the "Perfect Order EA" - A Reliable Trend-Capturing Automated Trading System!

This EA is a trend-based trading system that determines the optimal entry points using multiple entry conditions based on the formation of a perfect order of four EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages). Designed to accurately capture market trends, it operates across multiple time frames and allows for customizable trading frequency.

By confirming the perfect order of EMAs, this EA identifies trends and employs various strategies to pinpoint entry timing, achieving stable trades while diversifying risk. Every trade is set with a stop loss and take profit to minimize risk, and by enabling the additional lot mode, it maximizes the potential of each trade.

This system is based on a trend-following strategy and performs entries considering important support and resistance levels.

Additionally, once the price advances to the profit side, you can add more lots to further extend profits.

This EA is specifically optimized for trading on USDJPY. While it can operate on other currency pairs, it is recommended to use it on USDJPY. The default values for indicators are optimized for the 15-minute time frame, which is also recommended for operation.

How to Use

After downloading, you can use the EA by inserting it into the USDJPY 15-minute chart and configuring the parameters.

Parameters

Here is an explanation of each parameter setting. While you can change the periods of the indicators, it is recommended to use the default values unless there is a specific reason to modify them.

  • magic_number

    • Description: This integer value uniquely identifies the positions placed by the EA. If you are operating multiple EAs in the same account, please set it to avoid overlap with other EAs.
    • Default value: 1234

  • order_type_filling

    • Description: Specifies the execution method for orders. If you are unsure about the appropriate setting, please contact us or test each in the strategy tester.
    • Default value: ORDER_FILLING_FOK

  • Lot_MODE

    • Description: Determines how the lot size is calculated. fixed_Lot uses a fixed lot size, while Balance_% calculates the lot size based on account balance. For example, if the maximum lot size is 100 and you set it to 1%, an entry will be made at 1 lot.
    • Default value: fixed_Lot

  • Permission_of_Stardlling

    • Description:  You can choose whether to allow hedging.
    • Default value:allow

  • LotSize_fixed

    • Description: Specifies the fixed lot size used when Lot_MODE is set to fixed_Lot .
    • Default value: 0.01

  • LotSize_Balance

    • Description: Specifies the percentage of lot size to be used when Lot_MODE is set to Balance_ . This is expressed as a percentage of the account balance.
    • Default value: 1

  • Adding_Lot

    • Description: An option to enable or disable additional lots. When ON, additional lots can be added to existing positions.
    • Default value: OFF

  • adding_Lot_point

    • Description: This parameter indicates how far the price must advance in the profit direction before adding lots. For example, if set to 0.4, lots will be added when the price moves 40% towards the take profit. It should be set between 0 and 1.
    • Default value: 0.4

  • adding_Lot_multiplier

    • Description: Specifies the multiplier for the lot size when opening an additional position.
    • Default value: 1.0

  • number of bars used for Perfect Order

    • Description: Specifies the number of bars used to determine the Perfect Order. It analyzes past bars to assess the trend.
    • Default value: 20

  • StopLossPoints

    • Description: Specifies the number of points to set the stop loss. The position will be automatically closed if the price moves against it by this number.
    • Default value: 500

  • TakeProfitPoints

    • Description: Specifies the number of points to set the take profit. The position will be automatically closed if the price moves favorably by this number.
    • Default value: 500

  • applied_price

    • Description: Specifies the price type used when calculating technical indicators.
    • Default value: PRICE_CLOSE

  • MA_timeframes

    • Description: Specifies the time frame used for the calculation of moving averages.
    • Default value: PERIOD_CURRENT

  • MshortSMAperiod

    • Description: Specifies the period for the shortest moving average. This value is used to calculate the short-term EMA.
    • Default value: 5

  • shortSMAperiod

    • Description: Specifies the period for the short-term moving average. This value is used to calculate the short-term EMA.
    • Default value: 10

  • longSMAperiod

    • Description: Specifies the period for the long-term moving average. This value is used to calculate the long-term EMA.
    • Default value: 15

  • MlongSMAperiod

    • Description: Specifies the period for the longest moving average. This value is used to calculate the long-term EMA.
    • Default value: 20

  • RSI_timeframes

    • Description: Specifies the time frame used for the calculation of RSI.
    • Default value: PERIOD_CURRENT

  • RSI_Period

    • Description: Specifies the period used to calculate RSI. This value is used in the RSI calculation.
    • Default value: 14

Support Information

For support, please contact us at the following email address:

kawamata.1452@gmail.com

Disclaimer

This product (hereinafter referred to as "this EA") is intended solely for informational purposes and does not provide investment advice. Purchasers understand and agree to the following points when using this EA:

  • Risk Acknowledgment: The foreign exchange market (FX) carries high risks and can result in the loss of principal. The developer assumes no responsibility for any losses or profits arising from the use of this EA.

  • No Performance Guarantee: Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results. The performance of this EA may vary due to market conditions and individual trading environments.

  • Responsibility for Proper Settings: Effective use of this EA requires appropriate settings and understanding. Purchasers are responsible for making decisions regarding settings and strategies based on their own judgment.

  • Risk of Technical Issues: This EA operates automatically, but trading may not execute correctly due to internet connection issues, platform malfunctions, or other technical problems. The purchaser bears responsibility for these matters.

  • Compliance with Laws: Purchasers are responsible for using this EA in accordance with the laws of their respective countries and regions.

If you do not agree with this disclaimer, please discontinue the use of this EA. By purchasing or using this EA, you are deemed to have agreed to this disclaimer.


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Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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