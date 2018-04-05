PerfectOrderEMA Trader MT5

Welcome to the "Perfect Order EA" - A Reliable Trend-Capturing Automated Trading System!

This EA is a trend-based trading system that determines the optimal entry points using multiple entry conditions based on the formation of a perfect order of four EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages). Designed to accurately capture market trends, it operates across multiple time frames and allows for customizable trading frequency.

By confirming the perfect order of EMAs, this EA identifies trends and employs various strategies to pinpoint entry timing, achieving stable trades while diversifying risk. Every trade is set with a stop loss and take profit to minimize risk, and by enabling the additional lot mode, it maximizes the potential of each trade.

This system is based on a trend-following strategy and performs entries considering important support and resistance levels.

Additionally, once the price advances to the profit side, you can add more lots to further extend profits.

This EA is specifically optimized for trading on USDJPY. While it can operate on other currency pairs, it is recommended to use it on USDJPY. The default values for indicators are optimized for the 15-minute time frame, which is also recommended for operation.

How to Use

After downloading, you can use the EA by inserting it into the USDJPY 15-minute chart and configuring the parameters.

Parameters

Here is an explanation of each parameter setting. While you can change the periods of the indicators, it is recommended to use the default values unless there is a specific reason to modify them.

magic_number Description: This integer value uniquely identifies the positions placed by the EA. If you are operating multiple EAs in the same account, please set it to avoid overlap with other EAs. Default value: 1234

order_type_filling Description: Specifies the execution method for orders. If you are unsure about the appropriate setting, please contact us or test each in the strategy tester. Default value: ORDER_FILLING_FOK

Lot_MODE Description: Determines how the lot size is calculated. fixed_Lot uses a fixed lot size, while Balance_% calculates the lot size based on account balance. For example, if the maximum lot size is 100 and you set it to 1%, an entry will be made at 1 lot. Default value: fixed_Lot

Permission_of_Stardlling Description: You can choose whether to allow hedging. Default value:allow

LotSize_fixed Description: Specifies the fixed lot size used when Lot_MODE is set to fixed_Lot . Default value: 0.01

LotSize_Balance Description: Specifies the percentage of lot size to be used when Lot_MODE is set to Balance_ . This is expressed as a percentage of the account balance. Default value: 1

Adding_Lot Description: An option to enable or disable additional lots. When ON, additional lots can be added to existing positions. Default value: OFF

adding_Lot_point Description: This parameter indicates how far the price must advance in the profit direction before adding lots. For example, if set to 0.4, lots will be added when the price moves 40% towards the take profit. It should be set between 0 and 1. Default value: 0.4

adding_Lot_multiplier Description: Specifies the multiplier for the lot size when opening an additional position. Default value: 1.0

number of bars used for Perfect Order Description: Specifies the number of bars used to determine the Perfect Order. It analyzes past bars to assess the trend. Default value: 20

StopLossPoints Description: Specifies the number of points to set the stop loss. The position will be automatically closed if the price moves against it by this number. Default value: 500

TakeProfitPoints Description: Specifies the number of points to set the take profit. The position will be automatically closed if the price moves favorably by this number. Default value: 500

applied_price Description: Specifies the price type used when calculating technical indicators. Default value: PRICE_CLOSE

MA_timeframes Description: Specifies the time frame used for the calculation of moving averages. Default value: PERIOD_CURRENT

MshortSMAperiod Description: Specifies the period for the shortest moving average. This value is used to calculate the short-term EMA. Default value: 5

shortSMAperiod Description: Specifies the period for the short-term moving average. This value is used to calculate the short-term EMA. Default value: 10

longSMAperiod Description: Specifies the period for the long-term moving average. This value is used to calculate the long-term EMA. Default value: 15

MlongSMAperiod Description: Specifies the period for the longest moving average. This value is used to calculate the long-term EMA. Default value: 20

RSI_timeframes Description: Specifies the time frame used for the calculation of RSI. Default value: PERIOD_CURRENT

RSI_Period Description: Specifies the period used to calculate RSI. This value is used in the RSI calculation. Default value: 14



Support Information

For support, please contact us at the following email address:

kawamata.1452@gmail.com

Disclaimer

This product (hereinafter referred to as "this EA") is intended solely for informational purposes and does not provide investment advice. Purchasers understand and agree to the following points when using this EA:

Risk Acknowledgment: The foreign exchange market (FX) carries high risks and can result in the loss of principal. The developer assumes no responsibility for any losses or profits arising from the use of this EA.

No Performance Guarantee: Past performance of this EA does not guarantee future results. The performance of this EA may vary due to market conditions and individual trading environments.

Responsibility for Proper Settings: Effective use of this EA requires appropriate settings and understanding. Purchasers are responsible for making decisions regarding settings and strategies based on their own judgment.

Risk of Technical Issues: This EA operates automatically, but trading may not execute correctly due to internet connection issues, platform malfunctions, or other technical problems. The purchaser bears responsibility for these matters.

Compliance with Laws: Purchasers are responsible for using this EA in accordance with the laws of their respective countries and regions.

If you do not agree with this disclaimer, please discontinue the use of this EA. By purchasing or using this EA, you are deemed to have agreed to this disclaimer.



