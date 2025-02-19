Daily Bias Simplified

Daily Bias Simplified is a user-friendly tool that helps traders quickly identify the daily market direction and potential liquidity levels. It displays the daily bias, allows customization of text position and font, and now generates trading signals based on market conditions. The price level line is fully customizable in terms of color, width, and length, making it a powerful addition to any trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Daily Market Bias: Automatically displays whether the market is bullish or bearish for the day.
  • Finacial Instruments: Indicator was designed for all assets, however user has to choose the asset.
  • Liquidity Levels: Draws a horizontal line indicating the possible draw on liquidity, helping you identify critical price zones.
  • Trading Signals: Draws arrows based on the bias, Blue arrows for buy and Red arrows for sell signals. 
  • Customizable Appearance: Users can input the color, width, and length of the liquidity line, tailoring the indicator to fit their charting preferences.

How It Works:

  • Daily Bias: The indicator clearly writes the market's daily bias on the chart (bullish/bearish/neutral).
  • Custom Liquidity Line: A horizontal line is drawn on the chart to denote the liquidity price level.
  • Trading signals: Red for sell, Blue for buy, the signals are non-repaint. When the bias is bullish, the indicator paints only buy signals, bearish bias—only sell signals, when the bias is neutral, both buy and sell signals are shown

Parameters:

  • Forex and Commodities: Set to true when trading Forex, Indices, Stocks, Cryptos, Futures, and Commodities. Set to false when trading Synthetic Indices.
  • Sunday Candle: Set to true when Sunday candles are present on the chart.
  • Signals: Set to true to show trading signals.
  • Neutral Bias Signals: Set to true to show signals when the bias is neutral.
  • Trendline Width: Defines the thickness of the liquidity line.
  • Trendline Extension: Specifies the distance the line will extend, where a value of 2 indicates that the line will be drawn from the previous day's open to the current day's close.
  • Trendline Color: Select the color of the line indicating the potential draw on liquidity.
  • Font Selection: Select the font of the bias and draw on liquidity label.
  • Bias label font size: Set the font size of the bias label.
  • Draw on liquidity font size: Set the font size of the draw on liquidity label.
  • Label position: Select the position of the Bias label on the Chart.
  • Bullish Bias: Selects the color of the bullish bias text.
  • Bearish Bias: Selects the color of the bearish bias text.
  • No Bias: Select the color of neutral bias text.



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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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