Simple Concepts

Here is a simple implementation of the ICT silver Bullet strategy. The strategy is intend for traders with a fair understanding of the time-based algorithmic model that involves catching trade entries within specific one-hour intervals during the trading day using Smart Money Concepts like liquidity and fair value gaps. Feel free to try and customize (inputs) my bot.





The AM session Silver Bullet (10:00 AM – 11:00 AM)

The PM session Silver Bullet (02:00 PM – 03:00 PM)

The London Open Silver Bullet (03:00 AM – 04:00 AM)