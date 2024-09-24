Simple Telegram Trade Alert

Simple Telegram Trade Alert


Overview: Simple Telegram Trade Alert is a simple yet effective Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) users who want to receive real-time notifications about their trading activities directly on Telegram.

With just a few easy steps, this EA sends alerts when positions are opened or closed, detailing key information like entry price, take profit (TP), stop loss (SL), profit/loss in the account's currency, balance change percentage and total balance.

It is perfect for traders who want to stay informed about their trades without constantly monitoring the MT5 platform.


Features:

  • Instant Telegram notifications for trade openings and closings.

  • Provides information on:
    • Order type (Buy/Sell)
    • Symbol
    • Opening price
    • Take profit and stop loss
    • Order number (on opening and closing)
    • Profit/Loss in account currency
    • Balance change percentage
    • Current Balance

  • User-configurable options:
    • Enable/disable notifications on trade opening and/or closing.
    • Input your Telegram bot token and chat ID directly in the EA settings.

How to Set Up:

  1. Create a Telegram Bot:

    • Open Telegram and search for the "BotFather."
    • Use /newbot command to create a new bot and follow the steps. You will receive a bot token that you’ll need later.
    • Note down the bot token.

  2. Get your Chat ID:

    • Open a chat with your new bot on Telegram and send it a message.
    • Visit https://api.telegram.org/bot<YourBotToken>/getUpdates (replace <YourBotToken> with your actual bot token) to see your Chat ID in the response.
    • Note down the Chat ID.

  3. EA Configuration:

    • In the EA settings, input your Telegram bot token and the Chat ID to which you want the notifications to be sent.

  4. MetraTrader Configuration:

    • Go to Tools -> Options check option Allow WebRequest for listed URL and add https://api.telegram.org
    • Configure whether you want to receive notifications on trade opening and/or trade closing.
    • The default settings will notify you on both events.


Example of a Telegram Notification:

On Trade Open:

Buy EURUSD @1.10000
Tp: 1.12000
Sl: 1.09000
#123456789

On Trade Close:

Order #123456789 closed
Profit/Loss: +6.42 USD
Balance Change: 1.85%
Current Balance: 9991.25 USD


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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Simple Telegram Trade Alert Overview:   Simple Telegram Trade Alert   is a simple yet effective Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) users who want to receive real-time notifications about their trading activities directly on Telegram. With just a few easy steps, this EA sends alerts when positions are opened or closed, detailing key information like entry price, take profit (TP), stop loss (SL), profit/loss in the account's currency, balance change percentage and total balance. It is
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