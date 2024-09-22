Indicator PTB

Description:

The PTB_MoneyFlow indicator is designed to help traders identify key price levels and potential price movements using Fibonacci retracement levels, alongside tracking recent highs and lows over both short and long periods.

Key Features:
Highs and Lows Tracking:

The indicator calculates and plots the highest and lowest prices over two user-defined lookback periods:
Short Lookback Period: Default is 3 bars.
Long Lookback Period: Default is 144 bars.
These levels are plotted on the chart, helping to highlight recent market extremes.
Fibonacci Retracement Levels:

The indicator calculates and plots the Fibonacci retracement levels based on the long lookback period's high and low prices.
The following Fibonacci levels are included: 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, and 0.786.
Each Fibonacci level is represented with different colors for quick visual identification. The lines are drawn with 50% transparency to ensure clarity when multiple lines overlap.
Price Cross Alerts:

The indicator monitors if the current price crosses any of the key Fibonacci levels and triggers alerts when a crossover occurs. This can provide valuable signals for potential reversal or continuation of price movements at these critical levels.
Visuals:

Both the short and long period highs and lows are plotted with distinct colors.
Fibonacci lines are drawn in dotted styles with custom colors and transparency, making the chart easier to interpret.
Usage:
This indicator is useful for traders looking to:

Identify areas of price support and resistance using Fibonacci levels.
Track recent market extremes over different timeframes.
Set alerts for when price crosses important Fibonacci retracement levels, which could indicate potential trading opportunities.
The indicator is versatile and can be adapted to various trading strategies that rely on Fibonacci analysis and tracking key market highs and lows.


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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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