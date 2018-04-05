VolumeEMAUS

This trading robot is based on a strategy that combines the Exponential Moving Average (EMA50), volume analysis, and specific US market entry hours. It is specifically designed for the Nasdaq 100, optimizing trades by focusing on precise trading signals.

Usage Recommendations:

Recommended Timeframe: 2 minutes.

2 minutes. Recommended Asset: Nasdaq 100.

Nasdaq 100. Trading Conditions: Activate the robot only when the market is above the 200-day moving average on the Daily chart.

Activate the robot only when the market is above the 200-day moving average on the Daily chart. Parameters: Volume Multiplier: Keep the default value at 1.5. Moving Average: EMA50. Trading Hours: Between 13:00 PM and 9:00 PM GMT. Base Lot: 0.1 (modifiable according to your risk management).



Performance: This robot has undergone extensive backtesting, and the results have been positive, demonstrating its effectiveness under the mentioned conditions.











