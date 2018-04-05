VolumeEMAUS

This trading robot is based on a strategy that combines the Exponential Moving Average (EMA50), volume analysis, and specific US market entry hours. It is specifically designed for the Nasdaq 100, optimizing trades by focusing on precise trading signals.

Usage Recommendations:

  • Recommended Timeframe: 2 minutes.
  • Recommended Asset: Nasdaq 100.
  • Trading Conditions: Activate the robot only when the market is above the 200-day moving average on the Daily chart.
  • Parameters:
    • Volume Multiplier: Keep the default value at 1.5.
    • Moving Average: EMA50.
    • Trading Hours: Between 13:00 PM and 9:00 PM GMT.
    • Base Lot: 0.1 (modifiable according to your risk management).

Performance: This robot has undergone extensive backtesting, and the results have been positive, demonstrating its effectiveness under the mentioned conditions.





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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
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