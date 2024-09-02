Turtle Soup Daily Opening Price

Turtle Soup Daily Open: A Daily Market Opening Strategy

Introducing "Turtle Soup Daily Open" - an Expert Advisor designed to operate during the daily market openings. This automated trading system is inspired by the classic "Turtle Trading" concept but applies a unique approach to the start of each trading day.

Key Features:

  • Market Opening Focus: Operates during the initial moments of daily price action.
  • Dual Risk Settings: Offers Normal Risk and Low Risk presets to suit different trading approaches.
  • Daily Candle Analysis: Utilizes information from daily candle openings in its strategy.
  • Fully Automated: Handles trade management without requiring constant user intervention.
  • Multi-Currency Compatibility: Designed to work with various forex pairs.

About Turtle Soup Daily Open

This Expert Advisor is built on the principle that the opening price of each trading day can provide valuable information. It's designed to analyze and respond to the market conditions present at the daily open, a time when many market participants are adjusting their positions.

The strategy behind Turtle Soup Daily Open aims to identify potential short-term price movements that may occur as the market establishes its daily direction. It's important to note that like all trading strategies, this approach carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for all traders or market conditions.

Customizable Risk Profile

  • Normal Risk: Intended for standard trading accounts.
  • Low Risk: Designed with a more conservative approach, which may be suitable for certain types of managed accounts.

Easy Setup

The bot is designed for straightforward implementation:

  1. Select your preferred risk preset.
  2. Input your desired lot size.
  3. Allow the EA to execute its strategy.

Turtle Soup Daily Open is a tool for traders interested in automated strategies focused on daily market openings. It's designed to operate based on predefined rules and risk management settings.

Remember, successful trading requires careful consideration of your financial goals, risk tolerance, and market understanding. We encourage all users to thoroughly test this EA on a demo account and understand its operation before considering live implementation.

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to risk. Always ensure you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.


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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
GoldRatchet MT5
Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
Experts
GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
Experts
Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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