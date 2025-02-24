Order Management MT4

Visualize your trades effortlessly with the Opening line, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. This feature makes it easy to set up new orders and review crucial details before execution.

Risk Management
Our advanced risk calculation function automates the process of determining the optimal lot size for a new order based on your desired risk and Stop Loss settings. You can adjust the Stop Loss to any size while maintaining your chosen risk level. With a simple toggle, the Lot Calc Button enables or disables this risk calculation.
Easily set your preferred risk level, whether as a percentage of your balance (0-100%) or in your account's base currency. The Settings Tab provides multiple options for risk calculations, such as $ Currency, % Balance, % Equity, % Free Margin, and even custom.

Account Management Program:
- User-friendly graphical interface allows you to easily enable or disable partial take profit and stop loss settings as desired (EA supports up to 3 SL and 3 TP).
-Automatic breakeven mode activates when the order hits TP1.
- Automatic and separate breakeven mode is applied to each order.
-Automatic order closing based on preset time settings.
-Automatically close orders when profit conditions are met (profit or loss based on customizable amount or percentage).

Some other important features that the EA currently offers:

- Display countdown timer and live spread directly on the MT4 screen.
- Customize hotkeys for each mode in the EA settings.
- Continuous order placement feature: with just one click, you can place multiple orders with customizable lot sizes and quantities (lot size can be fixed or automatically calculated based on SL).
- And many other features waiting for you to explore.


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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Thi Tu Oanh Le
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Visualize your trades effortlessly with the Opening line, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. This feature makes it easy to set up new orders and review crucial details before execution. Risk Management Our advanced risk calculation function automates the process of determining the optimal lot size for a new order based on your desired risk and Stop Loss settings. You can adjust the Stop Loss to any size while maintaining your chosen risk level. With a simple toggle, the   Lot Cal
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