Order Management MT4

Visualize your trades effortlessly with the Opening line, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. This feature makes it easy to set up new orders and review crucial details before execution.

Risk Management
Our advanced risk calculation function automates the process of determining the optimal lot size for a new order based on your desired risk and Stop Loss settings. You can adjust the Stop Loss to any size while maintaining your chosen risk level. With a simple toggle, the Lot Calc Button enables or disables this risk calculation.
Easily set your preferred risk level, whether as a percentage of your balance (0-100%) or in your account's base currency. The Settings Tab provides multiple options for risk calculations, such as $ Currency, % Balance, % Equity, % Free Margin, and even custom.

Account Management Program:
- User-friendly graphical interface allows you to easily enable or disable partial take profit and stop loss settings as desired (EA supports up to 3 SL and 3 TP).
-Automatic breakeven mode activates when the order hits TP1.
- Automatic and separate breakeven mode is applied to each order.
-Automatic order closing based on preset time settings.
-Automatically close orders when profit conditions are met (profit or loss based on customizable amount or percentage).

Some other important features that the EA currently offers:

- Display countdown timer and live spread directly on the MT4 screen.
- Customize hotkeys for each mode in the EA settings.
- Continuous order placement feature: with just one click, you can place multiple orders with customizable lot sizes and quantities (lot size can be fixed or automatically calculated based on SL).
- And many other features waiting for you to explore.


