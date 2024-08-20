Search light mini

This EA trades CFD stocks (mainly NASDAQ stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix) without using martingale or Bollinger band strategies.
Entry points are determined based on local chart fluctuations, with the aim of long-term stable operation.
An initial margin of 1000 USD or more is recommended.

Features:
Entry points are determined based on the following criteria:
- Down → Down → Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = BUY entry
- Up → Up → Down → Up + Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = SELL entry

It's that simple.

[Input Parameters]
EA name :: No editing required
Magic number :: No editing required
Lots :: (Invalid)
BUY TP value :: TP setting point. The numerical level may vary depending on the broker.
SELL TP value :: TP setting point. The numerical level may vary depending on the broker.
SL value :: SL setting point
Time_frame :: Timeframe
Candle differential buy :: Price change point determining BUY entry
Candle differential sell :: Price change point determining SELL entry
Trailing stop :: SL tracking in the direction of profit
Buy orders density per candle :: Maximum number of positions per candle
Sell orders density per candle :: Maximum number of positions per candle
Max multiple orders :: Maximum number of positions
Support / Resistance Line depth :: Specifies whether to prohibit orders from N% from the most recent high and low.
Support / Resistance Line distance :: Specifies the range for determining the most recent support / resistance line.
Auto lot (experimental) :: (Invalid)
Risk level of auto lot :: (Invalid)
Wait BUY for X% of bar to elapse (experimental) :: Determines whether to enter when N% of the time frame has elapsed from the beginning of the bar.
Wait SELL for X% of bar to elapse (experimental) :: Determines whether to enter when N% of the time frame has elapsed from the beginning of the bar.
Start time :: EA operation start time.
End time :: EA operation end time.
Close position outside time range :: Closes the position at the end of operation time.
Close positions N bars ago (0=off) :: Stop loss in hours. Closes a losing position every N lots since the position was opened.
Close an old Buy position: Closes a BUY position by hour.
Close an old Sell position: Closes a SELL position by hour.
Shutdown target profit: Closes and shuts down a position when the equity reaches the entered value.
Loss of Shutdown Target: Closes and shuts down a position when the unrealized loss as a percentage of the balance reaches N%.

Risk Warning:
This program does not guarantee profits. Test results using past data do not guarantee future results.
Please be aware of the risk of losing funds.

Disclaimer:
Please note that if the set lot value is less than the symbol's minimum, the minimum lot size will be automatically assigned and a trade will be attempted.
By purchasing this EA, you agree that the author is not liable for any damages arising from the use of this program.

Created by KOKONOE - 2025
Quantum5
Tian Yu Li
4.13 (24)
Experts
Quantum is a High Frequency EA with relatively lower risk. It trades tens of trades per day but generally the max drawdown is below 15%.  MT5 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: M15 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 2000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risky lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   this is why we spent many years on researchi
FREE
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Un conseiller expert multi-devises qui combine de nombreuses stratégies simples qui fonctionnent simultanément. Chaque stratégie est basée sur un algorithme de trading simple pendant les moments de marché avec une volatilité accrue. Chaque stratégie a été optimisée au cours des cinq dernières années. L'Expert Advisor utilise le principe statistique de "justesse de la foule": il fait la moyenne des signaux de différentes stratégies et ouvre des positions de marché dans la direction préférée. Ce p
Golden Cream Scalper
Andrii Soma
Experts
Lien de signal :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2245913 Chat pour discussions et questions :    https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/013c55ab4fefda01 Prix ​​de départ : 99 $ Augmentation de prix : Le prix augmentera mensuellement de 100 $ en cas de bonnes performances mensuelles (10 % ou plus). Fonctionne sur un compte standard (aucun ECN nécessaire). Il a été optimisé sur une petite quantité de données (8 mois de 2024), mais le backtest montre d'excellents résultats sur une longue exécution de
Divinon
Daniel Suk
5 (1)
Experts
Divinon – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Divinon EA is a fully automated trading system originally designed for M15 USD/JPY , but with its extensive set of inputs, it’s highly versatile and can be tailored for virtually any market or timeframe. It combines multi-indicator technical analysis (Bulls Power, Bears Power, ADX, ATR) with advanced money management and grid system to deliver adaptable and consistent trading performance. Key Features Multi-indicator logic – Uses Bulls Power, Bea
FREE
SwiftCap Master EA
Hassan Sarfraz
5 (1)
Experts
SwiftCap Master EA   est un système de trading entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader sur   plusieurs marchés à forte volatilité   . Il est optimisé pour   l'or (XAUUSD), le Bitcoin (BTCUSD), l'US30, le NAS100 (USTEC), le SPX500 (US500), le DE40, l'EURUSD, l'USDJPY et le GBPUSD   . L'EA identifie les hauts et les bas clés, place des ordres stop en attente aux niveaux de rupture stratégiques et utilise une logique intelligente de stop suiveur pour gérer efficacement les transactions. Il est co
TepuyFX Martingale
Leonardo Guia Gonzalez
Experts
TEPUY FX MARTINGALE IS A BOT CREATED BY A GROUP OF EXPERIENCED TRADERS IN FOREX MARKET, IT WORKS MULTICURRENCY HOWEVER, IF YOU ALREADY PURCHASED THE LICENSE, WE RECOMEND TO STICK TO THE PLAN CREATED AND DESINGNED BY THE TEAM. WE WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ALL THE SET FILES NEEDED.  RECOMENDATIONS:  1- USING CENTS ACCOUNTS IS THE BEST WAY TO RUN THE PORTFOLIO 2- USE MT5 ACCOUNTS WITH 1000 TRADES LIMIT (OPEN TRADES LIMIT)  3- THE MORE LEVERAGE THE BETTER 4- ASK ANY QUESTION TO THE SUPPORT TEAM
Gold Ai Bot
Evans Abdulrahman Imalele
1 (1)
Experts
PROMO PROMO PROMO DISCOUNT FOR UNLIMITED TIME! BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Gold AI is a powerful Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to master the volatility of XAUUSD (Gold). It blends artificial intelligence with price action and trend filtering to deliver sharp entries, controlled risk, and adaptive recovery. Ideal for New York session scalping or hands-off day trading. Scalable and Flexible : Built for gold but designed to extend to other symbols with minor tweaks. Key Advantages AI
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
AI Swing EA Meta5
Reza Aghajanpour
Experts
Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA     est un robot de trading multifonctionnel conçu pour le trading actif sur les instruments financiers les plus prisés, incluant les paires de devises majeures (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), l’or (XAU/USD), le pétrole (Brent, WTI) et les cryptomonnaies (BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.). Le cœur de son algorithme repose sur une version modernisée de la moyenne mobile de Hull (HMA), offrant des signaux plus clairs comparés aux Moving Average classiques. Le conseiller s’adap
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Asmani Magic Boom Crash
Mangesh Vasant Chinchalkar
Experts
·          Asmani Magical Profits Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash ·          Index trading in Boom and Crash (BC) is High Risk and High Rewards Trading. It can give Huge Magical Profits. But it can also have higher DD. ·          Please check the backtest table attached in this document. Use ONLY with capital which you can afford to lose. ·          Asmani Magic EA uses “Closing of Candles” for booking Profit. Hence there is no problem of slippage on spikes in Backtests or in Real Trading ·   
Pending order at the extremums of the day
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor appartient à la classe des utilitaires pour le trading manuel et semi-automatique. L'EA «   En attente d'ordre aux extremums du jour   » place deux ordres en attente aux extremums de la veille. Paramètre "   Commandes en attente : ...       " vous permet de sélectionner le type d'ordres en attente : "   Buy Stop et Sell Stop   " ou "   Buy Limit et Sell Limit   "   .       extrême       Le décalage "bas" est effectué vers le bas). "   Nouveau en attente -> supprimer les précéd
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Experts
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Intelligence Avancée d’Arbitrage Triple sur le Marché Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro est un Expert Advisor de dernière génération qui utilise un système intelligent d’arbitrage triple pour identifier et exploiter rapidement les opportunités de profit entre différentes paires de devises, de manière entièrement automatisée. Conçu pour les traders recherchant précision, cohérence et efficacité , l’EA combine analyse statistique avancée, suivi des prix en temps réel et exécution ins
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
Bot3
Garfield Heron
Experts
Introducing the Ultimate Trading Solution: Bot3 – Your Edge in the Forex Market Are you ready to take your trading to the next level?  Bot3  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced technical analysis, risk management, and harmonic pattern detection to deliver consistent results. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA automates your trading strategy with precision and reliability, helping you maximize profits while minimizing risks
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Experts
Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
EA Golden Cat MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping at night. The EA is based on a complex trading system at night. The essence of the Adviser's strategy boils down to the fact that the expert determines the calmer moments on the chart using complex mathematical calculations and then if there are good moments to enter the market, the adviser opens pending orders. The EA uses complex algorithms to recognize Trend and Flat situations on the charts. The EA automatically adjusts GMT for each broker (not for the strategy tes
Ex Gold MT5 EA
Richard Kofi Anim Darko
Experts
After You download the EA kindly join our telegram group below..... https://t.me/aFXeas EX GOLD MT5 EA is a unique fully automated Expert Advisor which uses a combination of price action and indicators to find profitable entries on the market. It uses an average of standard deviation to follow the trend for additional entries hence taking advantage of the trend. Its unique but simple parameter makes it suitable for beginners and experienced traders. The EA was designed to trade Gold on the M1,
GOLD Ranger EA
Arati Vivek Kamthe
Experts
NO GRID | NO MARTINGALE | 1:1 RISK-REWARD RATIO | NO AI STUNT |  Welcome to GOLD Ranger EA! GOLD Ranger EA is designed specifically for trading the XAUUSD pair in low-volatility, ranging markets, providing a safer, controlled approach to gold trading. Built without complex AI or risky strategies, it’s a straightforward, reliable system, by the people who are trading in forex as a team from more than 9 years. Live Signal: High Risk (2% Per Trade)   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2268757 Intro
N1DrawDown
Bruno Alexandre Azevedo Dantas
Experts
https://www.sendspace.com/file/hrxcew - REPORT TEST DOWNLOAD TESTED ON GBPUSD/ AND EURUSD  LOGIC:  Moving Averages Crossover, Macd Historigram and Adx  TRADING SIZE LOTS: (MARTINGALE)  OPENING LOTS START: 0.10 ADD/WINING POSITION: 0.05 PROTECTED ALWAYS WITH STOPLOSS, MAX STOPLOSS LIMITS AND TRAILING STOPS TRADE WITH RIGHT RULES /////N!%Drawdown?? ///// really ?? you will want something like that for sure.... ALWAYS TRYING CHANGE THE MOTHERFUCKER GAME ...... by: WeeDFoX4_20PT fire like ALWA
FREE
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
Experts
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
MACD Project
Osama Echchakery
Experts
Unlock the full potential of trading with MACD PROject Expert Advisor (EA) , a highly customizable, automated tool based on the popular MACD indicator. The EA is designed with robust filters, allowing traders to manage risks through flexible settings like lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. It offers multiple trend confirmation options and trailing stop methods, making it suitable for diverse market conditions. Price : $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99 Full Control Over Your Tra
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
Forex Breakout Scalping
Abhishek Yadav
3 (1)
Experts
The Forex Breakout Scalping EA follows a scalping breakout strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows. For the entry stop orders are used for the fastest possible execution. Profits can be secured by the adjustable trailing stop .This is also a high frequency breakout trading system. It produces high return if compounded properly with high speen internet and low commission. Since the strategy works with small average profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread a
FREE
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.78 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Star light mini
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. Entry trigger: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specified difference = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Fall after a gap → Fall lower than the specifi
FREE
Moon light MT4
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
EA product "Moon light" - Intended for short-term operation of about 1 to 2 weeks - Set target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close position and stop operation when it is reached - No TP is set and profit is confirmed only by trailing stop of SL - Entry point is determined locally as follows - Average 7 DOWN < Buy_differential - iOpen DOWN DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY - Average DOWN DOWN UP > Buy_differential2 = BUY - Mid price 2 step 6 UP < sell_differential && iHigh(1) > cu
Search light CFD
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
Il s'agit d'une EA qui détermine le point d'entrée en fonction des fluctuations graphiques locales et n'utilise pas de méthodes courantes telles que la méthode Martingale ou les bandes de Bollinger. Caractéristiques: Les points d'entrée sont déterminés en fonction des critères suivants : - Inférieur → Inférieur → Actuellement supérieur à la différence standard = ACHETER une entrée - Augmenté → Augmenté → Actuellement inférieur à la différence standard = entrée VENDRE C'est aussi simple que c
Star light
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
The main target is EURJPY. This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. This program is intended for long-term operation over several years. Entry triggers: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specif
Moon light
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
A MT5 EA product "Moon light" - CryptoCurrency (BTCUSD) is the main target - As a guideline, it is preferable for the spread to be 3500 or less. - Profit target of 1.5 to 2 times the margin in 3 days is assumed - Set the target amount by "Shutdown target profit" and close the position when it is reached, and stop operation - If +25% or more profit is not generated 12 hours to 1 day after the start of operation, stop operation and try again in a few days - Profit is confirmed only by trailing s
