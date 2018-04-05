BTC BlackBelt

Introducing Bitcoin BlackBelt: The Ultimate Strategy for Consistent Crypto Profits - PROP FIRM COMPATIBLE 


After countless hours of development and rigorous testing, Bitcoin BlackBelt emerges as a revolutionary trading strategy tailored for the ever-volatile cryptocurrency market. This strategy combines the power of Bollinger Bands and oscillators with advanced algorithms to analyze market momentum, trend strength, and key support and resistance levels, enabling it to anticipate price movements with precision, especially on Bitcoin (BTC/USD).


Bitcoin BlackBelt isn’t just a strategy; it’s a resilient approach honed over years of backtesting and forward testing. It has been rigorously tested during some of the most challenging periods in the cryptocurrency world, from major market crashes to regulatory upheavals, and has consistently delivered stable returns.


Why Choose Bitcoin BlackBelt?


Low Risk, High Reward: Designed with risk management at its core, Bitcoin BlackBelt ensures low drawdowns while still capturing significant market opportunities.

Versatile Risk Settings: Whether you’re a conservative trader or an aggressive risk-taker, Bitcoin BlackBelt offers customizable risk settings to match your investment style.

Prop Firm Compatible: Bitcoin BlackBelt is built with prop trading firms in mind. It includes built-in limits for daily drawdown, max loss, and profit targets to help you stay within the strict requirements of prop firm evaluations and maintain funded accounts. These limits ensure that the strategy aligns with the specific rules and risk parameters set by prop firms, making it easier for you to pass evaluations and keep your funded account in good standing.

No Dangerous Techniques: Unlike other strategies that rely on risky tactics like Martingale or Grid, Bitcoin BlackBelt uses a disciplined approach with strict stop losses and take profit levels, ensuring each trade is protected.

Resilient and Reliable: With over three years of testing, this strategy has weathered the crypto market’s storms, proving its ability to adapt and thrive in both bull and bear markets.

Simple Setup, Powerful Results: Bitcoin BlackBelt is easy to implement, with no complex configurations required. It’s designed to start working for you immediately, with minimal setup time.


Key Features of Bitcoin BlackBelt:


Bollinger Bands & Oscillators: These technical indicators work together to provide a clear view of market conditions, ensuring you enter and exit trades at optimal points.

No History Manipulation: The strategy is grounded in real-time data analysis, not artificial manipulation of historical data.

Strict Risk Management: Fixed stop losses and trailing stops ensure that losses are minimized while profits are maximized.

No Over-Trading: The strategy focuses on high-quality trades, avoiding the pitfall of over-trading and ensuring your capital is deployed effectively.

Prop Firm Ready: With built-in limits for daily drawdown, max loss, and profit targets, Bitcoin BlackBelt is specifically designed to meet prop firm requirements. This makes it an ideal choice for traders looking to secure or maintain a funded account.

Backtest Performance: Proven through extensive backtests, Bitcoin BlackBelt consistently delivers profits while keeping drawdowns to a minimum.

Ideal for Live Trading: Whether you’re trading on personal accounts or funded prop firm accounts, Bitcoin BlackBelt is designed to perform across various trading environments.


Setup Instructions:


Symbol: BTC/USD (Bitcoin)

Timeframe: M15

Capital Requirement: Minimum of $500

Brokers: Compatible with all brokers, with a preference for ECN and low-spread accounts

Built-in News Filter: Optional, depending on your trading preferences


Backtest Bitcoin BlackBelt:


1. Select BTCUSD as your trading symbol.

2. Set the timeframe to M15.

3. Run the backtest using the default settings.

4. Review the statistics at the end, focusing on Profit and Drawdown figures.

5. Experiment with different risk settings to find the optimal configuration for your trading style.


Prop Firm Considerations:


Bitcoin BlackBelt is designed with prop trading in mind. The strategy includes built-in limits for daily drawdown, max loss, and profit targets, ensuring that your trading stays within the parameters set by prop firms. This not only helps you pass evaluations but also maintain your funded account in good standing. If your firm has restrictions on trading during news events, holding positions over weekends, or stacking multiple trades, ensure you adjust the strategy settings accordingly.


Bitcoin BlackBelt is your path to consistent, reliable profits in the unpredictable world of cryptocurrency trading. Whether you’re aiming to grow a personal account or maintain a funded account with a prop firm, this strategy offers the stability and performance you need to succeed.

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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.42 (31)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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