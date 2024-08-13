Yarukami Mnukakashi EA

5

Yarukami Mnukakashi is an automated trading advisor designed for traders in the Forex market.

The version for MT5 is located at the link.

Key Features:

Strategy type: 24-hour trading, but I recommend avoiding the American session and setting a daily take of $30-40 per 0.01 lot. Can work in one direction or both at once independently of each other.

Trading instruments: GOLD
Timeframes: M1
Algorithm: Uses technical analysis with moving average indicators, Bollinger and Momentum.
Risk management: there is a function to forcibly close orders at the end of trading by time, averages by adding the initial lot - the profit also increases proportionally.

Advantages:

Automation: Full automation of the trading process.
Settings: The user can customize the strategy parameters to suit their preferences.
Compatibility: Works on MetaTrader 4.- Updates: Regular updates are provided.
Chart style: Distinctive style, good information panel.

Advisor parameters:

Profit == Minimum profit per 0.01 Lot
Profit in day == Upon reaching profit for the day, the advisor will be disabled until the next day
Fixed Lot == Used fixed Lotsize if Auto Lot is disabled
Auto lot == Automatic lot calculation
For every 0.01 lot == If Auto Lot is enabled, you must specify which deposit will be applied for every 0.01 lot (For every 0.01 lot). Deposit / Lotvalue = LotSize
Magic number == Magic number
Spread limit == Spread limit

Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the first section)
Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the first section)
Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the first section). If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Enable section two trading == Enable/disable the second section
Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the second section)
Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the second section)
Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the second section) If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Enable section three trading == Enable/disable the third section
Grid step == Quantity between orders in the grid (in the third section)
Lot step == Maximum number of open trades (in the third section)
Lot multiplication == Lot multiplication (in the third section) If it is 0, the lot is added. For example, 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc.

Time ON EA session 1 == Hour to enable the advisor
Time OFF EA session 1 == Hour to disable the advisor
Time ON EA session 2 == Hour to enable the advisor
Time OFF EA session 2 == Hour to disable the advisor
Close everything by time == Close all trades by force when the time expires

Panel info == Enable the information panel
Stop Limit in $ == Closes all trades upon reaching the drawdown (in currency) deposit
Long and short independent == Allows you to open deals in different directions independently of each other

Period MA M1 (60) == Moving average period on M1
Period MA M5 (24) == Moving average period on M5
Period MA M15 (16) == Moving average period on M15
Period MA H1 (24) == Moving average period on H1
Period BB H1 (22) == If the price goes beyond the Bollinger bands, the deal is not opened
Period RSI M15 (8) == Limitation of opening trades on M15
Period Momentum (2) == Momentum indicator period on M1. This determines the trading direction BUY, down - SELL
Period MA M15 - price from MA in pips == Used for filtering Trades, higher value = less trades

Contacts:

Telegram group t.me/yarukamiea

Settings:

By default, all indicator settings are set to zero. Before testing, please set the parameters as in the screenshot and you can try.

Reviews 5
yalta999
43
yalta999 2024.11.20 11:30 
 

Отличный советник, я сам лично тестировал EA YM две недели на демо тест он просто супер ❤️, я в шоке 😮 от того как они проходят самые страшные месяца по паре золото/доллар март 2023 и 2024 года, с 01.06 по 08.11.2024 года самая большая просадка 450$ от депозита 1000$ этот бот просто находка для новичка и трейдера со стажем. Я честно сегодня купил его на mql5 у разработчика пока он не поднял цену и чтобы получить поддержку у создателя 😎 этот советник просто бомба 💥 всем советую 🔥🔥🔥 прибыль за месяц от 200-450$ показывает на тест💥

Daniele Fregni
187
Daniele Fregni 2024.11.12 19:34 
 

Ea very interesting with real possibility of consistent profits. Beware only of risk calculation being a grid-martingale. Starting very slowly provides steady gains. Support is good with the ability to interact with other users who have the same application. The developer always responds with real help in the setting. Recommended

Irwanto
39
Irwanto 2024.10.13 00:27 
 

Great EA. Just make sure the equity is sufficient. Be careful to calculate the grid step, lot step, and lot size. Make sure not to open too many orders to prevent a margin call.

Reply to review