British Bulldog EA

This trading system uses the bollinger band indicator as one of its signal providers and in

combination with other proprietary indicators, the system can quickly identify the direction

of trade. The system strives to trade in the trend direction.



Only one trade is opened at a time, so the system waits for the open trade to close in profit

then opens the next trade.



This EA does not use martingale to try and recover losing trades but instead will use Stop Loss.

You can set this according to your risk appetite.





Recommendations:



Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum deposit : $1000

Account type: ECN, Raw, Razor or Standard with low spreads.

Brokers : Any broker with low spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Any





Best settings: EURUSD, M15, TP=8, Lots=0.5, risk=40, Deposit=10,000.



Enjoy.

