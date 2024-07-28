Gann Greed Don Hall
- Indicators
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Kirill BorovskiiMy name is Kyril Borovsky and I provide professional services to teach methods of W.D.Ganna and give expert advice on trading in the forex market, which allow clients to achieve the planned financial goals. I also offer software based on years of experience and knowledge of the methods of the
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This product is based on the methodologies of Gann, his follower Don E. Hall. The Indicator builds a working view grid, which is used to analyze graphics.
The Pyrapoint tool, developed by Don Hall, is a grid based on the Pythagorean cube. In his calculations he uses the Gann Square 9 methodology and the relationship between Price and Time. This tool is used to predict changes in trend and overall market actions.
More information about the method HERE