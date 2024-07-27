CrossOver MACD

This never-before-seen Indicator is a histogram of the MACD lines crossing. It has never been easier to observe a trend reversal in advance. It fixes the crossing points of the MACD lines on the chart according to your parameter settings. Ideal for anticipating trends and studying the stock market. Detailing the Indicator: It accurately indicates the crossing of the MACD and Signal lines, being later confirmed by the MACD indicator as confirmation of the trend. it confirms the macd crossing with accuracy.


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PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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