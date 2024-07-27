CrossOver MACD
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This never-before-seen Indicator is a histogram of the MACD lines crossing. It has never been easier to observe a trend reversal in advance. It fixes the crossing points of the MACD lines on the chart according to your parameter settings. Ideal for anticipating trends and studying the stock market. Detailing the Indicator: It accurately indicates the crossing of the MACD and Signal lines, being later confirmed by the MACD indicator as confirmation of the trend. it confirms the macd crossing with accuracy.