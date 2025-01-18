MidoAlashi

The expert says to open a trading deal according to the direction of the candle

In case of a price reversal, it opens another deal from the candle that closes





You can control the amount of the lot size in the reinforcement deal





And if you want to start with a capital of $ 100, I advise you to start with a cent account

And if the capital is $ 1000, start trading with a normal account





For every $ 1000 we trade with, we increase the lot

Example: Capital $ 1000 will be a lot of 0.01

Capital $ 2000 will be a lot of 0.02





As for the capital $ 100 in the cent account, it appears as 10,000 cents

That means 10,000 cents equals 0.1 lot

Now explain the settings: Lot1 : Value of the first lot for the first trading deal Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used. Lot : The lot value that will be present in the trades. Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers. Stop_Loss: Stop Loss in points adjusted for 50 or 30 Digits brokers Prefer not to use. Op_Take : If you enable it, take profit will be visible, if you turn it off, it will be hidden (Default: False). Close_Win : (Default: True) When activated, it will close a winning trade with a losing trade. Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time. End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time. Win_USD : profit is required to close the deals in dollars. Step : Number of points between each trade. multiple_total : Control from here Recurrence of complications . Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Settings only for Gold: Capital $2000 Lot1 : 0.01 Auto_Lot: False Max_Risk: 0.01 Lot : 0.01 Take_Profit: 5 Stop_Loss: 0 Op_Take : (Default: False). Close_Win : (Default: True) Start_Time: 00:00 End_Time: 23:59 Win_USD : 0.05 Step : 120 multiple_total : 3

Settings only for Bitcoin: Capital $2000 Lot1 : 0.01 Auto_Lot: False Max_Risk: 0.01 Lot : 0.01 Take_Profit: 50 Stop_Loss: 0 Op_Take : (Default: False). Close_Win : (Default: True) Start_Time: 00:00 End_Time: 23:59 Win_USD : 0.05 Step : 12000 multiple_total : 3



